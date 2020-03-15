Special to the Register & Bee
Melinda “Mel” Bell Dickey, a founder of Alem Dickey Keel Interior Design in Greensboro, North Carolina, and a national award-winning designer, will present “Inspired Design and Connectivity” at The Wednesday Club this weekend.
In addition to recently winning the ASID Design in Excellence award in hospitality for Cotton at Riverside Mill in Danville, Dickey has placed her distinctive design stamp on several other well-known Danville locations such as Mucho Taqueria, Crema & Vine, Supply Resources Headquarters and Corporate Apartment and the historic apartments 500 block Craghead Street.
“I am honored and have great satisfaction in being a valid part of the historic downtown Danville River District revitalization and renaissance,” Dickey said. “The projects I have designed mirror the correlation between past and present, always celebrating the old and welcoming the neoteric. I am respectful of the strong impressive history and strive to elevate the level of what has been left behind in time.”
Dickey has worked as an interior designer for more than 25 years. At an early age she discovered her calling and passion captured in a quote by Elsie De Wolfe, “I am going to make everything around me beautiful — that will be my life.”
Having lived throughout the United States and traveled extensively in Europe, she brings from her experience an eye for design that is multi-faceted and multi-cultural. Receiving her degree magna cum laude in interior architecture from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Dickey has received the prestigious LEED AP accreditation for working in sustainable and “green” design for the first LEED certified house at Smith Mountain Lake, featured in The Washington Post.
With expertise in all design media, Dickey has a broad portfolio that includes residential design, new construction planning, space planning, remodels, green design, set design and styling, furniture and cabinetry showroom interiors, commercial design, historic adaptive reuse apartment renovations and award-winning designer show homes. For the past five years she has focused on commercial hospitality.
Regarding her Danville projects, Dickey said, “I have met some amazing trades people, craftsmen, artisans and, also, new friends along this journey. I am grateful to the incredible partners in architecture, construction and design who I have worked with in Danville.”
The free event at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday will begin with refreshments at 3:15 p.m. The Wednesday Club is located at 1002 Main St. in Danville.
