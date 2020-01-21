Special to the Register & Bee
More than 50 volunteers gathered in Averett University’s Carrington Gym on Monday to help with Harvest Pack — an event held as part of Martin Luther King Jr. week activities — to supply meals to those in Danville and the surrounding area.
Throughout the day students, faculty and staff learned how Harvest Pack reaches hundreds of thousands of people annually with the meals program. According to Harvest Park partnerships manager Brad Fleming, the nationwide organization provided God’s Storehouse, a food pantry in Danville, with more than 16,320 meals. Those meals will stay in the area.
“We are thankful for everyone who came out to support this event and we are thrilled to provide those in need in our community with a meal,” said Tia Yancey, director of community engagement at the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness at Averett.
God’s Storehouse Director Karen Harris said the meals will be provided to customers who receive assistance in addition to students through God’s Storehouse’s weekend backpack program.
Founded in 2012, Harvest Pack is a nonprofit humanitarian hunger relief nonprofit organization. Harvest Pack addresses food insecurity by supporting volunteers in bringing meal packing events to their local communities. Harvest Pack’s healthy meals are then donated to established nonprofit partners who distribute to food insecure communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.