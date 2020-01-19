The Wednesday Club invites the public to experience “A Wines of Winter Tasting” presented by Dave Slayton at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Coffee will be served at 3:15. After graduating from Dan River High School, Slayton received a degree in business from Averett University and earned a Master of Business Administration from the College of William and Mary.
Following retirement from Verizon Communications, Slayton has worked for Longwood University Small Business Development Center, Eden Jewelry and Vintages by the Dan. His particular interest in wine led him to extend his knowledge by taking numerous courses and becoming a member of the Court of Master Sommeliers.
His passion for wine has now extended to conducting scotch and bourbon tastings.
Slayton is also active in the Kiwanis Club and the German Club. He has served as deacon chairman at First Baptist Church and is a past president of Habitat for Humanity. Participants in the wine tasting must be 21. The club is located at 1002 Main St. in Danville.
— Special to the Register & Bee
