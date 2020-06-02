We are into the final days of the current periodical cicada emergence.
The singing will stop in a few weeks and the big bugs with red eyes will go away for a few years. Some people will be happy about that, while others will miss this oddity of nature. However, they will leave one more bit of evidence they were here.
The branch tips of trees will soon be turning brown in areas where the insects were present. Close inspection will reveal a lot of damage to the softer, most recent growth of these branches. This is where the female cicada cut open the branch to lay her eggs. It might look a little bad for now, but the trees and shrubs will grow out of it without any problems as they have done for thousands of years. I seriously doubt anyone can remove enough of these branch tips to prevent a recurrence in 17 years. Don’t bother spraying either; it won’t have any effect.
Ticks are showing up pretty regularly now. After spending time outdoors, it is a good idea to undress and use a mirror to check for these little vermin. I have been finding lone-star, American dog and deer ticks around my house. Check the dogs and cats as well. If any have already attached, the CDC says to grasp them firmly and pull them out. Treat the site with alcohol and use an anti-itch cream as needed.
I have gotten several calls about snakes. Maybe all the rain has brought them out into areas where we can see them better. Remember, the only poisonous snake in the Danville area is the copperhead. Rattlesnakes are nearby on Turkeycock Mountain, Smith Mountain and I hear of an occasional one being found in the northern part of Pittsylvania County. I get questions about moccasins a lot but there are no cotton-mouth moccasins west of Petersburg; these snakes only live in large swamps and spend most of their lives in the water.
Most of what are locally called moccasins seem to be eastern hog-nosed snakes. These look similar to copperheads but are non-poisonous. When threatened, they will often rear up and flatten out the skin behind their heads — they imitate a cobra. When scared, they roll over on their backs and play dead. Another snake often called a moccasin is the brown water snake. These live in or near water but are non-poisonous.
If you are bitten by a snake, even if it is non-poisonous, take that bite seriously. Think about the foods that go into a snake’s mouth: mostly rodents. The concern here is that a non-poisonous snake bite can become infected.
If you have an insect problem that you must use insecticides on, please be careful to avoid killing too many pollinators. If vegetables or fruit trees have blooms on them, do not spray them with insecticides. Every year I hear from people who have plants with blooms that turn black and fall off without ever producing any fruit. This happens because the blooms were not pollinated.
No pollination can occur for several reasons. Weather will often keep the pollinators in their homes or under cover. High temperatures will keep honeybees close to their hives. Insecticides will prevent pollinators from completing their tasks and significantly reduce pollinator populations.
Always use insecticides late in the day, just before sunset, when the pollinators stop flying. Always follow all label directions when using any pesticide. Check insecticide labels for any instructions that will help protect pollinators. We need these insects to make food available for us to survive so use some common sense, please.
At least we don’t have to wear a mask while we work in our gardens. Being outdoors is good for us and fresh air and exercise never hurts. So get out there often.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
