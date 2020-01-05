Woltz-Milam

Miss Agnes Reddin Woltz and Mr. Joseph Walton Milam III were married at half after four o’clock on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Primland in Meadows of Dan. The Honorable Michael Francis Urbanski officiated. Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Primland.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Osler Woltz III of Mount Airy, North Carolina. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Francis Ogden Parker, Sr. of Goldsboro, North Carolina, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. of Mount Airy, North Carolina.
The groom is the son of the Honorable and Mrs. Joseph Walton Milam, Jr. of Danville. He is the grandson of the late Mrs. Calvine Pegram Milam and the late Doctor Joseph Walton Milam of Danville, and the late Mrs. Martha James Elliott and the late Reverend Edward Snowden Warfield of Baltimore, Maryland.
The bride was given in marriage by her father. Charlotte Westbrook Woltz of London, United Kingdom, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Louise Woltz Smith of Richmond and Parker Woltz Mackie of Chevy Chase, Maryland, sisters of the bride, served as matrons of honor. Bridesmaids were Wallis Warfield Milam, sister of the groom, of Charlottesville; Frances Lynn Brandley of New York, New York; Katherine Khoury Ibrahim of San Francisco, California; Warner Underwood Lambeth of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Coles Heyward Lawton of Denver, Colorado; and Taylor Ibrahim Love of Morehead City, North Carolina.
Joseph Walton Milam, Jr., father of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Stephen Edward Milam of Blacksburg; Ralph Davis Stoneburner, Jr. of Roanoke; Graham Chappell Stoneburner and Charles Lee Smith IV of Richmond; John Hunter Strader of Chicago, Illinois; and George MacDonald Mackie V of Chevy Chase, Maryland.
The bride is a graduate of Episcopal High School and received a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She was presented by the Terpsichorean Club of Raleigh at the 2011 North Carolina Debutante Ball. Following graduation from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, she will be employed by McKinsey & Company.
The groom is a graduate of Woodberry Forest School. He received a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Hampden-Sydney College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Richmond T.C. Williams School of Law. He is employed by Woods Rogers PLC.
Following a wedding trip to New Zealand, the couple will reside in Charlotte, North Carolina.
