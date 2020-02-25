Master Gardeners are a group of volunteers trained by Virginia Cooperative Extension in a wide variety of gardening topics that include plant propagation, plant disease, soil requirements, landscape design, insect and disease control, growing annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees and vegetables.
Their mission is to support the local extension agent through public interaction via educational presentations, activities and other gardening-related programs.
Starting on Sunday and continuing through Oct. 31 the Danville Master Gardeners will embark on a new initiative: offering a help desk.
Master Gardeners will be available to answer gardening, lawn and landscape questions with scientific research-based knowledge. When a resident presents a problem to a Master Gardener, they should be prepared to answer a series of questions. Answers will help guide the Master Gardener toward solving the problem.
Initially Master Gardeners will be available at the Danville Cooperative Extension office located at 326 Taylor Drive, Suite 100, in Danville, but later in the season some may choose to work from home.
The public can visit the office, call in with a question at (434) 799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com.
It is recommended to call the office before a visit to make sure a Master Gardener is there.
The Danville Master Gardeners are looking forward to learning what are the gardening problems and concerns in the Danville area. They have a wide variety of resources available — including reliable websites and publications, and local extension agents and Virginia Tech faculty — to ensure they provide insightful and helpful answers.
Danville Master Gardeners can also be found on Saturday mornings at the Danville Community Market where they staff an information table throughout the growing season. Market visitors may ask gardening questions and expect to receive sound advice. On occasion the Master Gardeners will offer demonstrations and/or plant sales at the market.
