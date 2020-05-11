The Danville Harvest Jubilee concert season will go silent this year.
The board overseeing Danville Harvest Jubilee announced Monday morning it's decided to cancel all concerts and events for the 2020 season.
“Due to the current pandemic and continuing health concerns facing the country, we can’t in good faith continue to work toward scheduling shows with so many uncertainties regarding public venues,” Brian K. Alderson, board president, said in a statement.
“Even though the events are scheduled for later this year, the advanced planning realities of producing these events has required us to make a decision sooner than later,” Alderson added. “It is truly heartbreaking to make this decision, however, for the safety of our attendees, sponsors, performers, road crews, volunteers, and countless others who make these events happen every year, we feel it is our responsibility to conform to all state and local guidelines and the recommendations of health officials.”
The cancelation includes Danville Harvest Jubilee sponsored events including the Concert Series and Shrimp Fest (a partner event with Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce).
This cancellation currently excludes Bright Leaf Brew Fest. A decision regarding Brew Fest will be made at a later date.
While the board was optimistic about rescheduling events when the first shut down orders were made, the inability to accurately predict when it would be safe to host large scale events has stalled planning.
Plans are underway for 2021. Announcements will be made later this fall concerning the Cabin Fever Music Series’ ability to return to the Danville Community Market.
“We are so disappointed and feel we owe an apology to all of our supporters and sponsors,” Alderson added. “However, we are determined not to let the disappointment of this year keep us from providing quality entertainment next season when we can return safely.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.