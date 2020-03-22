The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met March 11 at the Ballou Park Recreation Center with the Mitchell Movement played.
North-south winners were Susan Critz and Sue Rosser, first; Phil Sommers and Bruce Clapper, second; Nancy Clark and Shirley Turner, third; Barry Koplen and Skip Wilson, fourth.
East-west winners were Elizabeth Whitehead and Pattie Motley, first; Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett, second; Karen Lackey and Jane Carter, third; and Jean Parker and Esther Mize, fourth.
The club met on March 13 at the center with the Mitchell movement played.
North-south winners were Ellen Davis and Pattie Motley, first; Kathy Devine and Al Devine, second; Susan Critz and Barry Koplen, third; Ronnie Mand and Cindy Kieger, fourth.
East west winners were David Nickels and Susan Lester, first; Emma Sue Hooper and David Hooper, second; Esther Mize and Barbara Bennett, third; and Skip Wilson and Carolyn Wilson, fourth.
Bridge has been canceled for at least two weeks.
