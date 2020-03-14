Special to the Register & Bee
Danville Community College alumna Whitney Harrell recently earned a doctoral degree, following her graduation from DCC’s first registered nursing class in 2011.
Harrell, 29, of South Boston, holds a 2012 Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Virginia Commonwealth University, a 2017 Master of Science degree in nursing, family nurse practitioner, from Jefferson College of Health Sciences, and a 2019 Doctorate of Nursing Practice degree from Frontier Nursing University.
She earned these degrees all while employed full time. She advanced through a number of local health care organizations, including Roman Eagle Memorial Home in Danville where she worked as a charge nurse, was promoted to a nursing supervisor and promoted again to assistant minimal data set coordinator. Upon receiving her certification as a family nurse practitioner from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, Harrell began working at Carilion Clinic Internal and Family Medicine in Martinsville.
Whitney married Winston Harrell, of South Boston, on June 29. She now works at Piedmont Access to Health Services (PATHS) in South Boston.
Originally from Axton, Harrell said she had always wanted to work in health care.
“Growing up, my mother was frequently in and out of doctors’ offices and required a lot of medical care. I think that is what really interested me in the health care field,” Harrell explained. “I chose nursing in general over another career in healthcare because it was a program I could complete in a reasonable time frame that would provide me with a decent annual income and living.”
She said she attributes her success to the foundation of education she received in Pittsylvania County as a 2008 graduate of Tunstall High School and in Danville at DCC.
“I chose DCC two reasons: I did not want to go far from home and from my family; finances also influenced my decision,” Harrell said. “I grew up in a lower-middle-income household. I qualified for federal grants and scholarships to pay for my education at DCC and it seemed like a wise financial decision.”
Now, known by her professional colleagues and patients as Dr. Whitney M. Harrell, she said she encourages current DCC students to take advantage of the many support services offered by the college, such as its tutoring center.
Since its first cohort graduated in 2011, DCC’s registered nursing program has grown under the leadership of director of nursing programs and associate professor Cathy Barrett. in March 2019, DCC’s RN program was ranked as the No. 1 program in Virginia by registerednursing.org. Two months later, the program received the same ranking by RNCareers.org.
“We have an excellent nursing program at DCC. Our students are prepared to meet the ever-increasing complexity of the healthcare needs of our society. Our three-year aggregate NCLEX pass rate is 95.66%. We are very proud of our graduates,” Barrett said. “Students who choose nursing as a career commit to lifelong learning. Whitney certainly exemplifies that commitment as evidenced by the completion of her doctorate.”
