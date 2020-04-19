The Danville Science Center is being reimagined.
Phase one of the Reimagination Campaign is complete and phase two is set to begin in the spring.
“In January of 2019, the Science Center embarked on a major refreshment of its core exhibits which started with the historic train station renovation and the installation of Crescent Crossing,” explained Adam Goebel, executive director of the Danville Science Center. “An age and developmentally appropriate play space designed for ages 0-5 was the first of four new signature exhibits that will make up the reimagined Science Center once completed by the end of 2020.”
In phase one, Crescent Crossing, an 1,800-square-foot train-themed exhibit, was created, the first permanent new exhibit in 25 years. The name gives a nod to both the Crescent Railroad and the Crossing at the Dan, where the Science Center is located. Danville is still a stop twice daily for the Crescent, which is a daily, long-distance passenger train operated by Amtrak.
Future exhibits will include a “Water” exhibit about the chemical makeup, ecology and power of the natural resource; a “Go” exhibit about the physics of motion; and the Creativity Lab that will offer guests hands-on access to craft and design tools, according to Goebel.
Crescent Crossing introduces families to science, technology, engineering and math fundamentals, such as creativity, problem solving and cause and effect. It is the only experience in the area focused specifically on encouraging children ages 5 and younger to learn through play, according to Goebel.
“Research says that 90% of the brain is developed by the age of 5,” Goebel said. “We kept those developmental milestones in mind.”
The exhibit has “locally relevant context,” he said.
For example, the ticket booth in the exhibit where children can pretend to be both the ticket master behind the counter or the passenger buying the ticket is designed to look like the original ticket counter still found in the next room of the station.
Other features include a seismic sensor mounted to the booth that senses trains approaching and alerts children a few minutes before with flashing lights and the sound of a train whistle.
“We all know kids who love trains and its location within this historic train station made this location an ideal space,” Goebel said.
Two-year-old Nora Pruitt is one of those children who loves trains. She was enjoying her third trip to Crescent Crossing on a chilly March day. She pressed both hands against the window as her mother held her up to watch a train fly by.
“I brought her because she loves trains so much,” said her mother, Carla Pruitt. “Watching them is her favorite part.”
Enticing features
Also featured in Crescent Crossing are 30 different displays of caregiver tips embedded throughout the exhibit and “designed to promote positive engagements between children and their caregivers,” according to Goebel.
Other features include finger mazes and levers, and buttons with lots of pushing and pulling in cause-and-effect activities. Trains and tracks, musical panels, peek-a-boo windows and a busy board add to the learning experience.
The enclosed infant zone is designed for children 24 months and younger and features activities perfect for that age, such as a crawling tunnel, different crawling terrains and a tummy zone for the youngest visitors.
“This area has been huge with preschool visits and play dates on the weekend,” said Goebel. “It is all learning under the guise of free play.”
The exhibit is kept scrupulously clean.
“We follow a strict disinfecting regimen four times a day to provide a safe, clean environment for the children,” said Goebel. “I’ve heard the exhibit referred to as the ‘funnest, safest place to bring young children’ and ‘the nicest nursery on the East Coast.’”
Stella Aherron ran from station to station in the exhibit, climbing up and sliding down a slide, pretending to sell ice cream to her mother at the ticket counter and working a variety of levers.
“I love it,” said her mother, Jessica Aherron. “It’s a good place for kids to come and play.”
‘No expense spared’
From start to finish, the reimagination of Science Station was a two-year project from concept to installation with “no expense spared to maintain the original historical significance of the building,” said Goebel.
Some of the “refreshments” of the station include the renovation of the ticket office and chandelier, refinishing the pine floors and retrofitting the pendant lights with LED lights.
“We took a 120-year-old building and made it look less than 120 days old,” Goebel said. “We took pride and pleasure in doing everything to make it as historically accurate as possible, yet functional.”
An exhibit design firm, Roto Inc. in Dublin, Ohio, was hired to help with the creation of the master plan, including the design and installation of the Crescent Crossing exhibit.
In Phase 2 of the Reimagine Campaign, Science Central is next for renovation and will close toward the end of March for four months. The Digital Dome and the Butterfly Station will remain open, however.
Reimagine Campaign is funded through a combination of public and private funding with an approximate cost of $10 million, Goebel said.
The two leading sponsors are the Danville Regional Foundation and the Hughes Memorial Foundation.
Goebel said the Science Center welcomed more than 51,000 visitors last year with 48 percent of those from a 24541 or a 24540 zip code; 52% were from outside the area.
About 19,000 visitors were on school field trips, which typically pull from a two- to three-county radius, he said.
Since opening in 1995, the Danville Science Center has more than doubled its public exhibit space with the renovation of the Southern Railway Administrative Building in 2005 to become Science Central and the addition of southern Virginia’s first and only Digital Dome Theater in 2014.
Susan Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
