Nutrient rich soil? Check. An assortment of seeds? Check. Watering pail? Check. When it comes to growing a sustainable food source, it takes time, skill and dedication to properly maintain a garden. For those who prefer owning fake plants to real ones, have busy work schedules or simply don’t have a green thumb, community gardens ensure fresh produce without the headache. In Chatham, nonprofit corporation Chatham First sought a way to expand their three-fold mission, which is to improve the quality of life for residents of Chatham and the surrounding area, to support and attract local businesses while improving the commercial center and to attract tourists. The group decided that a community herb garden would benefit all three goals. “The community herb garden was planted in 2017 and annuals like basil and cilantro are re-planted every spring,” said Amy Davis, Chatham First president. “The idea was born of a desire for residents and tourists to have fresh herbs available to use year-round, especially in concert with fresh meats and produce procured from the Competition Alley Farmers’ Market.” The members unanimously approved the endeavor and got to work. Located near the center of town, the community herb garden sits adjacent to the Chatham Cleaners business at 37 Main St. in Chatham. Over the past three years, it’s become a community effort with Chatham First at the helm. The volunteer group keeps the garden planted and free of weeds, while the town of Chatham waters the herbs. Davis further noted that nature runs its course, as the bees and the butterflies pollinate the garden and also gain nutrients from some of the plants. Fresh herbs like thyme, rosemary, mint and oregano grow in the garden year-round and seasonal herbs including parsley, lavender, basil, sage and cilantro appear seasonally. Each station has a pair of scissors for snipping the herbs and small bags are in the visitors’ kiosk adjacent to the garden. Dustin Shelton, who lives in town near the herb garden, utilized the free ingredients for the first time in March. “I had no idea this was here,” Shelton said. “It’s green, very green. It’s different.” Out of the herbs available in March, Shelton went for a variety, but expressed that cilantro was his favorite because it’s found in pico de gallo, a type of salsa commonly used in Mexican cuisine. It is traditionally made with chopped tomato, onion, peppers, salt, lime juice and cilantro. The lifetime Chatham resident also planned to use the herbs for meals prepared at home. “I’d like to try putting herbs on my steak,” Shelton said. “I saw a clip on YouTube about that.” Chatham First doesn’t track the number of people who use the herb garden regularly, but the group does receive feedback from community members who enjoy using it. Davis said she goes every week and knows of others who do as well. “I think it’s important for people to eat healthfully and to be reminded of this ideal as often as possible. Eating fresh and local foods is not only good for your body, but good for your local economy. If you can pick up your fresh and local foods for the week on Tuesday evenings at Competition Alley, and conveniently pick up free and fresh herbs to go with them, then you are not only building yourself of good things, you are also casting a powerful vote with your dollars for the health and stability of your local community,” Davis said. “And Chatham First is all about giving to the community — we throw parties, build awesome hangout places like Competition Alley and provide opportunities for our community to gather and grow closer together. We are intentionally inclusive of everyone and our desire is for everyone to be able to enjoy fresh herbs — items that can be prohibitively expensive and/or only sporadically available at the grocery store.” One year after Chatham First planted the herb garden, a Danville group broke ground on a community garden. In 2018, God’s Storehouse, a nonprofit food pantry, moved forward with the idea for an Urban Farm when they received a Make More Happen grant from the Danville Regional Foundation. The group created a lease agreement with the former owner of a lot situated near the nonprofit’s facility and got to work. The project began as a way to combat food insecurity issues in the Danville area and also as a way to promote healthier habits. The garden not only produces fresh, healthy food options, but also gives community members the opportunity to get out in the sunlight, work in the soil and harvest the yields of their hard work. “Since the farm’s inception, we have hosted over 20 volunteers, harvested over 150 pounds of fresh produce that has gone directly to God’s Storehouse,” said Urban Farm coordinator Morgan Zulinke. “We are continually growing our numbers and since we are a new program, we believe that our numbers will increase as we continue growing this program.” The farm is maintained by AmeriCorps VISTA members who work toward building the programs’ capacity, hosting and planning volunteer events and planting and harvesting the crops. “We grow produce that is appropriate to our region and seasons,” Zulinke said. “As of now, we have carrots, lettuce, leafy greens and root crops growing. However, you can expect melons, squash, tomatoes and herbs this summer.” All harvests from the farm go to the God’s Storehouse food pantry and are given to community members whom the nonprofit serves during regular distribution hours. “It is important to have a sustainable source of fresh produce in our community because with so many residents getting a lot of their food from God’s Storehouse, the food they take home mostly consists of nonperishable items that are high in sodium, sugar, etcetera. We want to support the health and wellbeing of our customers by giving them the opportunity to take home fresh produce when they visit us,” Zulinke said. “We also want to be a source of education for our community, by connecting them to the food they eat and informing them on how to use produce items at home in healthy ways.” As the garden continues to grow, there are a variety of ways that community members can help. Volunteers, tools and equipment are some of the most needed things at the Urban Farm. For more information about volunteering at or donating to the Urban Farm, contact God’s Storehouse at (434) 793-3663 or stop by the facility located at 750 Memorial Drive in Danville.
