They’re coming back this winter.
Historians, collectors and military buffs will return to the South Boston/Halifax County Museum on Feb. 29 and March 1 for the third annual Civil War and Military Collectors Show.
During the past two years, this two-day fundraiser has brought hundreds of people to the museum.
This year the event promises to be the largest one to date, and it will take place following the celebration of the 239th anniversary of the Crossing of the Dan, marking the late stage of the “Race to the Dan” that preserved the southern Army of Gen. Nathaniel Greene in the Revolutionary War.
“Anyone who appreciates local history or history in general will really enjoy this show,” said organizer Jerry Roxbury.
The show, featuring more than 20 exhibitors and more than 30 tables of military artifacts, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 29 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 1.
Admission is $5. Children younger than 12 are admitted free with parent.
“Bring some young folks and school-aged children and let them learn about history,” Roxbury said, inviting the public to participate in this annual event.
Being a history enthusiast and collector for most of his life and after attending similar shows across the state, the South Boston resident has brought the show to the local museum in recent years, displaying his own assortment of naval artifacts, mostly swords.
“I’ll have additional items that I’ve collected over the past year to add to my Civil War naval presentation of swords,” Roxbury said.
In addition to many of the vendors and collectors who participated the past two years, the organizer said there will be new dealers from as far north as Pennsylvania and as far south as Georgia with dealers coming from all over the commonwealth and North Carolina bringing artifacts from all periods of time.
Attendees of the event also are encouraged to bring their own artifacts.
“Bring any historical artifacts, and we can evaluate them and let them know what they have. I have many reference books. We can certainly let them know what they have and hopefully people will be willing to buy them,” said Roxbury, as the show is for buying, selling, trading and having items on display.
Informational booths from historical societies such as the Halifax County Historical Society, Historic Staunton River Foundation and the Sons of the Confederate Veterans will be on hand.
Exhibitor set-up will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 28 and from 7 to 9 a.m. Feb. 29.
The history enthusiast and collector said he thought it would be a good idea for this show to serve as a fundraiser for the local museum.
“I think it’s going to be a great day of people with a like interest coming together and enjoying sharing knowledge with the public,” Roxbury said.
Find more information at sbhcmuseum.org or contact Roxbury at (757) 615-4142 or gcrox bury53@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.