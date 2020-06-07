You might think you’ve stumbled across Clark Griswold’s house from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation if you take a drive down Peach Street in Chatham.
Illuminating the night sky from 8 to 11 p.m. daily, Mikel Pugh, pastory of Chatham Presbyterian Church, who holds a degree in electrical engineering, brings hope to his community through a cavalcade of colors.
No, it’s not Christmastime. No, Pugh didn’t forget to take down his winter decorations. In fact, the pastor took down all of the lights in his front yard in February, but one night in March, the neighborhood lit up again.
In the first few days of the COVID-19 shutdown, when many in the nation felt the virus’s threat would end after a couple of weeks, folks began putting up decorations from what’s often called the most wonderful time of the year. The idea was that if people were happy to stay at home for two weeks at Christmastime, they could bring that same cheer back into their homes during the quarantine. In actuality, most states kept stay-at-home orders in place for close to two months, not 14 days.
When the pastor and his wife, Debbie Pugh, heard about others putting up their holiday lights in March, they jumped at the opportunity. In a matter of three hours, Mikel created a design concept for a curtain of multi-colored lights and up they went.
“I’ve found that if you throw a bunch of lights up, with different colors, it doesn’t matter if you have a plan or not. You will enjoy it,” Mikel said.
Calling them “Defiance Lights,” Mikel and Debbie expressed their hope to defy despair during what many viewed as a discouraging time. With unemployment rates skyrocketing in a matter of months, officials predict the number of people without a job in the United States could topple more than 20% rivaling the Great Depression.
“My biggest hope, of course, is to give everyone cheer,” Mikel said. “That’s what the Christmas lights do, they brighten people’s lives.”
For the Pughs, it’s the first time in their decade-long display that the lights have gone up this early in the year. Approximately 10 years ago the couple started putting lights and decorations in their yard at Christmastime. What began as a display of eight lights gradually turned into an exhibit drawing curious community members and out-of-state guests alike.
This past December, the Pughs strung more than 230 orb lights up in the trees, which the pastor crafted himself. Constructing wire frames in the shape of large spheres, Mikel added LED lights typically seen on Christmas trees. The result illuminated the darkness with red, blue, green, yellow — basically every color of the rainbow.
In March, a handful of spherical lights went up, as well as a plethora of string lights dangling in the darkness. Once the inspiration came, acting upon it just made sense.
“I had thought about it because a lot of people were talking about it. One of the things as a pastor is I really found myself struggling because first I was a little bit shocked as to what happened. Also my church was closed, all of the churches were closed. We were working our way toward Easter and all of a sudden, it was like, what’s going on here?” Mikel said. “And then the first thing I realized was I was in the cheerleading business now. I was on the front lines of morale building and morale maintenance for our community.”
When Mikel pitched the idea to his wife, Debbie quickly gave the green light. In fact, Mikel keeps strands of his homemade orb lights up year-round in the backyard at her request.
“She loves it. She loves the lights. Now she might think I get a little crazy at times with them, but she does like them,” Mikel said.
The pastor’s wife readily agreed.
“The lights in the back are not allowed to come down,” Debbie said. “I like to go out on my screened porch and enjoy the lights.”
The spring design is simpler than the Christmas display, which required an advanced pulley system to put up and take down. Instead of hundreds of orbs hanging from the trees and a lightshow of ground-level illumination, Mikel threw a few ropes over some tree limbs and up went the Defiance Lights.
“I only have up a small portion of my lights,” Mikel said. “I’ve only got two strings up with maybe a total of 25 locations where I can put lights.”
While Mikel thought he toned it down, his wife held a different opinion.
“I thought he was nuts,” Debbie said. “I enjoy the effects, but I would never go to that level of effort.”
Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that a huge number of people are aware of the lights dancing in the darkness every night.
“I don’t think I’ve had a whole lot [of visitors]. Usually at Christmastime, I’ll look out and I’ll see a car drive by. I don’t see many cars drive by,” Mikel said. “When I first put these up, I really wondered how many people would come because we were under stay-at-home orders. I wondered how many people would be wandering around to see the lights.”
Even though the guests don’t appear to come in droves as they do in December, nearby neighbors enjoy the light show.
“It is a reminder when we are forced to be separated that we are still part of the Chatham community and that those important community connections are still in tact,” said Chatham resident Daniel Amos.
Lighting the night for anyone who sees it, the pastor expressed his hope that the colorful display — no matter the time of year — would leave a positive impact on guests.
“The thing is, most people remember the lights. In so many ways, this is what gets me. Kids will remember these lights for most of their lives. They’ll have fond memories of that,” Mikel said. “It’s for the kid in all of us, even for the older people. We’re trying to give people fond memories. That’s what I’m trying to establish. I mean, my job right now has been to keep up morale and do it in any way I can possibly do.”
If the pandemic goes on much longer, Mikel said he’d likely change the design. The dropdown stringer lights, as he calls them, don’t age well. Lit for several hours nightly for a couple of months out in the elements, the pastor noted that’s about the life the bulbs have before they should retire.
While COVID-19 will likely remain until scientists create a vaccination, the lights will hang throughout the main curve of the pandemic. Mikel estimates he and Debbie will keep the front yard lights up until at least July, but maybe longer.
“I’m not in any rush to bring them down,” Mikel said.
Debbie isn’t in any hurry for the lights to leave either.
“They make me happy,” Debbie said. “I imagine they make other people happy too.”
Amidst the panic of the pandemic, the nightly lights inspire joy and bring peace in a time of uncertainty.
“We still need to have hope. That’s what it’s all about,” Mikel said. “I call them the Defiance Lights, but really they’re the Lights of Hope.”
