Behind every successful Christmas, there is an exhausted woman. Once again I stand by that statement, at this moment being the exhausted woman behind the successful Christmas.
Everywhere you go during the pre-Christmas season woman ask each other, “Are you ready for Christmas yet?” Then they usually say “No” and name a list of all the things they still have to accomplish.
But I think this year I accomplished a lot and by all indications those people who were dependent upon me to make their Christmas bright were happy.
I really think I need to win the Great British Bake Off, even though I haven’t applied. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas I have baked 16 loaves of bread, a chocolate pound cake, sugar cookies, magic cookie bars twice, meringue cookies, a double batch of brownies, six fruitcakes with a family recipe, umpteen pans of rolls and cranberry bars. The only thing that failed was a batch of fudge, which I threw away.
Then I made two pans of lasagna and two chicken casseroles to put in the freezer and three pots of soup. None of this includes the chicken salad, potato salad (my grandson Cameron loves it!) and frozen cranberry salads I made fresh for Christmas dinner.
“Next year I’m doing things easier,” I told one of my daughters-in-law. “I’ll bake a ham and have sides that I can make ahead.”
“You say that every year,” she said.
“But next year I will do it,” I said, figuring that if I ever get a 2020 calendar I’ll write it in on the first of December.
“Even if Cameron wants your potato salad?” she asked.
“Oh-h-h, he does love it,” I said.
“See,” she said.
But I’m going to simplify next year.
Buying gifts and keeping track of them for nine children, eight in-laws and 30 grandchildren is a feat in itself. I start out early with a spreadsheet and keep careful track. The idea for a certain gift is in Times New Roman 12 font and then it gets bolded after I buy it. After it is wrapped and wherever it needs to be, it gets highlighted in yellow. If I misplace the sheet, I’m in trouble.
By a rough estimate, I think I wrapped 80 gifts. I did pay for Amazon to wrap one, and I wish I could pay Amazon to wrap them all. I either lost one in the very beginning or forgot to buy it and I lost after I wrapped it. Five times of pulling the gifts out from the tree and figuring out what was in each package finally uncovered the lost wrapped silicon muffin pans that were in the wrong family’s pile. My faith in myself was restored.
Now all of it is just a memory, even though we still have 18 people visiting. I paid two grandchildren to decorate my tree and I’m wondering if I can pay a few to undecorate it. The 5- and 6-year-olds will probably come cheaper than the teenagers did.
And on the eve of Dec. 26 with all the children asleep and most of the adults at "Star Wars," I’m just going to go to bed early.
I stand by my statement of there being an exhausted woman behind every successful Christmas, even though it might offend some men. My two sons did help with the cooking and baking and I appreciate it. And my husband would have wrapped presents if I had asked him.
Goodness knows, the poor man has made a 100 trips up and down to the garage freezer carrying pots and pans of food.
And I’m just really too tired to conclude this with anything other than Happy New Year!
