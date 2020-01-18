Thank you for Reading.
The decorated vest of junior Girl Scout Colleen Crosby from Troop 1315 is seen during the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Cookie College Leadership program on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Sweet Briar College.
Elizabeth Campbell, 10, from Troop 696 in Waynesboro, raises her hand during a goal-setting and decision-making session at the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Cookie College Leadership program on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Sweet Briar College.
Cora Diazm, 8, from Troop 3020 in Crozet adds up the different colors of M&Ms she received during an exercise in the money management session at the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Cookie College Leadership program on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Sweet Briar College.
Vivian Amberly, 7, from Troop 905 in Charlottesville, listens intently during a money management session at the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Cookie College Leadership program on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Sweet Briar College.
Lucy Gott, 8, (left) from Troop 1315 in Amherst poses in front of butterfly poster as her fellow brownies Layla Anderson, 7, (center), and Laney Schenault, 9, walk over to join her for a photograph during the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Cookie College Leadership program on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Sweet Briar College.
PHOTOS BY Emily Elconin/FOR THE AMHERST NEW ERA-PROGRESS
Lucy Gott from Troop 1315 in Amherst looks up at a PowerPoint during a money management session at the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Cookie College Leadership program on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Sweet Briar College. The Girl Scouts attended four different session throughout the day including People Skills & Cookieology, Business Ethics and Tools, and Goal Setting and Decision Making.
The decorated vest of Jennifer Pfister, Marketing & Communications Director for the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 during the Cookie College 2020 event at Sweet Briar College. Pfister has been a Girl Scout since she was 6 years old and has earned a 30-year pin to add to her alumni vest.
Left to right, Laney Shenault, 9, Lucy Gott, 8, and Layla Anderson, 7, from Troop 1315 in Amherst smile for a photograph together during the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Cookie College Leadership program on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Sweet Briar College.
Cora Diaz, 8, from Troop 3021 in Crozet, and Layla Anderson, 7, from Troop 1315 in Amherst, tally up the different color M&Ms they received during an exercise in the money management session at the GirlsScouts of Virginia Skyline Cookie College Leadership program on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Sweet Briar College.
The decorated vest of Jennifer Pfister, Marketing & Communications Director for the Girls Scouts of Virginia Skyline, speaks with other moms and volunteers during the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Cookie College Leadership program on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Sweet Briar College.
About 200 million boxes of Girl Scout cookies are sold each year. Once a year for just a few months, Daisies, Brownies, Cadettes and other levels of Girl Scouts throw on their uniforms adorned with colorful badges and set up shop outside area grocery stores and knock on neighborhood doors selling Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs and other favorites.
On Jan. 11, 65 girls mostly ranging from 6 to 12 years old gathered at Sweet Briar College to learn what goes into selling one of America’s most beloved treats, including people skills, money management, decision-making, goal-setting and business ethics.
The three-hour-long Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Cookie College was held at Sweet Briar for the first time.
“So this is an opportunity for us to really teach those skills, get them really prepared for what they’re going to experience when they go out into the cookie sale,” Nikki Williams, CEO for Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council, said.
Cookie Colleges had been around for a long time but were on a hiatus for some time. When Williams joined the team in 2017, she brought the program back and held it in Roanoke in 2018.
This year, the college is being held in Lynchburg, Roanoke and Charlottesville, bringing in a total of 200 girls. Funding for the Cookie College at Sweet Briar was provided by United Way of Central Virginia and the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation.
Girl Scout cookie sales began at the beginning of the year and run until mid-March.
Laura Parrish, a troop leader in the Rockingham County and Harrisonburg area as well as a mother of a Girl Scout, gave presentations to the girls about decision-making, goal-setting and how the girls can be successful in selling their cookies.
“It’s not all about the cookies; it’s about what the girls get from the organization and the experience,” she said. “I hope no matter what their goals are they can understand the process of being successful in creating goals and making decisions in life.”
Parrish’s daughter, Samantha, a 12-year-old Girl Scout Cadette, aided her mother in the presentation by giving tips and tricks to the girls about how to better sell their cookies. For example, she said cookies sell better if the cookies already are available to be bought right away and by asking customers to support her troop instead of just asking them to purchase cookies.
Samantha Parrish has been a Girl Scout for the past seven years and in the beginning she was just looking for a way to meet new people and try something new.
“When I started I was really shy but now, for me, it’s kind of just about leading others to help do what I did when I was young and help get them started and help them to build confidence, courage and character, which is what it’s all about,” she said.
She said she no longer is shy and feels more confident walking up to people she doesn’t know to start a conversation.
Williams said the Girl Scouts works to empower young women to make a difference and to be impactful in life.
“And that’s what we teach these girls that at every level, whether you’re in the front of the room, the back of the room, in the middle, whether you’re the authority or you are a participant, that you still can make a difference, and that you can make your community a better place while being a person of courage, character and confidence,” she said.
Morgan Crigger, a 12-year-old Bedford County resident, was the top cookie achiever in 2019 in 36 counties in Southwestern, Western, Southside and Central parts of the state. She sold 2,493 boxes of cookies last year to gain the title. This year she hopes to sell 3,000 boxes by selling 20 boxes per day.
She said she joined the Girl Scouts several years ago because she thought it would be a fun experience and she wanted to make new friends, both of which she said she has accomplished.
“I like talking to different people and it’s fun,” she said. “I like learning new things.”
Though the Girl Scouts was founded more than 100 years ago, Williams said the foundation of the organization has stayed intact but as the world and women evolve in culture, it is important the programming does too.
“I think we’re really going to see a shift in culture and change when we can [empower] girls that are four and five, and we start teaching them this and it becomes a part of who they are,” she said.
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
