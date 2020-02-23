I’ll be glad when Daylight Saving Time starts again on March 8. After a long, dark fall and winter I can at last go out of the house at night again.
We live in the middle of 10 acres of land and it is really, really dark at night. There’s a street light at the edge of the yard, but it really only helps us round the corner of the gravel road without falling into the drainage ditch. I’ve lived here for 32 years and I’m proud to say I’ve never fallen into the ditch. Almost but not all the way.
So I don’t really go out of the house after dark because there are creatures out there. I see their tracks. They eat my hostas and my garden vegetables. If we leave a trash bag out, they eat that. They leave evidence of their presence on the deck bench under the kitchen window. I’m sure they look in the window.
In fact, I know they do because once I saw a possum looking in the kitchen window at the kitchen trash can. I know it was thinking, “Hurry, and get that out of the house so I can strew it all over the deck.”
We caught a raccoon on the deck too in a humane trap. It was an ugly thing. I always thought raccoons were cute, fluffy little critters, but this was an angry raccoon and anger did not flatter it.
So I stay inside and try not to think about what’s outside.
One of my sons, a grown man, husband and father, was outside doing something with his car in the dark a while back. He came in and said, “Something chuffed at me. It came from down by the pool. I ignored it and then it chuffed again.”
He wasn’t afraid, just cautious. Like I said, it’s dark out there.
He demonstrated said chuffing, and we couldn’t figure out what it was. It sounded like a sound a runaway horse, camel or unicorn would make.
There weren’t apps then that could identify tracks. My husband, David, has one now, though, and he regularly checks the tracks we find in our woods. The recent flood wreaked havoc with our woods and creek and the resultant sand throughout the trees had all sorts of tracks.
David took pictures of them for his app to identify. One set of the tracks was clearly identified as a deer — David knew that — but the other set of tracks was a bit more ambiguous. He had a choice of raccoon, possum, hyena or snow leopard. I guess it would kind of cool having a snow leopard breaking into your trash.
David has a new interest in what’s happening outside in the dark ever since he started watching a Netflix show called “Night on Earth.” Hidden cameras show what happens after dark with animals while humans are sleeping.
I watched one episode and it was unsettling at best, terrifying at the worst.
Did you know that elephants choose to walk through towns after dark to avoid the traffic of humans? Big elephants. I’ve always liked elephants, but I don’t want to run into one on the way to the ER or a late-night run to ... well, I don’t do late-night runs.
Sure, it’s in Africa, but there’s a zoological park just up the road a piece.
Another place has otters come out from under the sidewalks and run all over during the night. The city belongs to them. They are still on the sidewalks when people are going to work in the morning. Lots of otters. I know there are some otters in the Dan River. Has anyone counted them at night lately?
And then there was the sad story of the turtles who have to get through a city to lay their eggs in the place that generations of turtles have laid eggs before.
They were called “desperate turtles.”
That did it. I decided I will hole up in the house for a three more weeks and wait until light returns in the evening before I go back out after dinner.
An angry raccoon and a possible chuffing unicorn are one thing to deal, but what in the world would I do if confronted with a desperate turtle?
If you have an answer, you can find me in my recliner tonight in my cozy afghan. But come before the sun sets if you want me to answer the door.
