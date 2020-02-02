My husband, David, is a man always and forever in search of a cheeseburger.
At one time in his life 23-ish years ago he was in search of a perfect woman, but then he found me! So he turned all his attention to finding cheeseburgers!
I don’t think he’s ever met a cheeseburger he doesn’t love. Even the patties I fix in the George Foreman grill are good enough for him, and I think they are pretty bland.
He doesn’t even put anything on them, like mayonnaise, mustard or ketchup. He doesn’t believe me that everything goes better with mayonnaise.
Ordering is never a problem for him. In whichever fast food place we eat, his order is always the same: “I’d like the #1 with no pickles, onions or tomatoes.” It even works at Chick-Fil-A.
The man would think he was poisoned if a raw tomato ever touched his lips. He doesn’t like pickles unless they are surrounded by potato salad or tuna fish, and I nixed the onions and resultant onion breath years ago.
And he’s a Pepsi man first, then a Coke man. I don’t understand that either. It’s the direct opposite of my tastes. Can such a marriage survive the decades?
The only thing we have in common in a fast-food restaurant is the french fries. I only let myself eat french fries once a month, and in between I steal his. The deal seems to work.
I realized how serious he was about cheeseburgers in an airport a few months ago. We had a four-hour layover and needed lunch. This was unfortunate because airport food prices should be illegal.
I think I decided to get a turkey wrap or something similar and a drink, which cost at least $11 and had less taste than the napkin surrounding it. David had stopped at a sit-down eating place because he wanted, guess what, a cheeseburger.
I took my tasteless, limp-lettuced, over-the-moon expensive wrap to his table and ate. He waited.
I really think the airport restaurants put you on a long wait list if you aren’t drinking alcohol, which we weren’t. That’s sort of silly if you ask me because we’re the ones who are not chilled out. We’d be the ranters and ravers.
I finished eating and decided to go shopping. I hardly ever buy anything since everything is over-priced, but, woman shopper that I am, I like to see and touch things I’ll never have. I also take pictures of the over-priced books and check them out free at the library when I get home.
I finished my book stalking and touchy-feely non-shopping adventure and headed back to where David still waited. I told the waiter, who kept telling him food was on the way, that we had a plane to catch. I think that should have been apparent.
“It had better be a good cheeseburger,” I said. Then I left my luggage and headed out for a walk around the airport.
David finally got his cheeseburger and was happy. He’s always happy when he gets his cheeseburger. I returned without spending money and was happy. And we caught our flight.
He was not as happy, however, as when the Raleigh-Durham Airport for a brief time had a Five Guys Restaurant. It was perfect — a bacon cheeseburger and tons of hot, salty fries in a paper bag to calm my pre-flight jitters. David loves Five Guys and it’s one of the few cheeseburgers I actually like. (The other is McDonalds; go figure.)
Then the restaurant closed for some reason we don’t know.
Now we get our fix in Richmond when we leave visiting my daughter Dawn at meal-time or anywhere close to meal-time.
However, and this is the climax of this cheeseburger essay, we are going on a cruise in February, which is cheeseburger heaven for both David and my son-in-law, Matt, who also loves cheeseburgers.
Cruise ships have cheeseburgers on demand from early in the morning until late at night. You just show up, wait in line with the other cruising carnivores, and a cheeseburger and french fries (not the best) are put into your hands. All. Day. Long.
I really think that is why David likes cruises. We could save a lot by just vacationing next to a Five Guys, but a man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.