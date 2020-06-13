A few weeks of training for years of nighttime bliss
Living with Children

A few weeks of training for years of nighttime bliss

‘There’s no one-size-fits-all model of child rearing for all the world’s parents,” opines Alma Gottlieb, professor emerita of anthropology at the University of Illinois.

Gottlieb was quoted in an online article reporting actress Kristen Bell’s revelation that her 5-year-old daughter is “still in diapers.”

Yes, Gottlieb, there is indeed one world-wide model of child rearing. In every culture, in every historical time, parents have adhered to the objective of passing along to their children the core values of the culture in question. American parents were striving to raise children who respected the liberty and personal responsibility of the individual, for example, and so on. Every culture was striving to strengthen and perpetuate itself.

Until recently, that is. In the USA at least, we are currently living in the age of cultural relativism, the apparent fantasy behind which is world peace and climate utopia. Cultural relativism begets parenting relativism which begets the notion that the raising of a child should be tailored to the “individual needs” of said child. A child’s individual needs, in the final analysis, are determined by parental attitudes. Thus, if Kristen Bell is too lazy to toilet train her child, she claims that her child’s unique nature is not conducive to being properly socialized.

Bell’s revelation met with lots of backlash, so I’ll add my own: It is an insult to the intelligence of a human being to allow said being to soil and wet herself past age 30 months, which is my most liberal limit. A dog can be trained to eliminate only in the backyard before 6 months, the human equivalent of which is between 18 and 30 months. It is disgraceful to expect less of a human than one would expect of a dog.

When the backlash began to circulate on the internet, Bell revised her claim. Her daughter only wears diapers at night, she now says. OK. I can accept that she simply misspoke initially; that her daughter uses the toilet during her waking hours (albeit the full context of Bell’s original remarks renders that somewhat dubious).

In which case, I have a bit of advice for Bell: If you want your daughter to stop wetting the bed, do not put diapers on her at bedtime. The feel of bulky fabric around the pelvic area is associated with spontaneous release. Diapers and pull-ups at night extend bedwetting indefinitely.

To achieve night dryness, a child must wet the bed, not a diaper. She must experience the sensation of wetness, which modern diapers inhibit. If she does not, she will continue to wet. Put the child to bed with one or two fluffy towels underneath her. Teach her to take care of herself when she wets, as in, “You do not need to wake us up. Here are more towels. Use them if you must.”

If that doesn’t do the trick within a month (and yes, it’s an inconvenient month), then purchase a bedwetting alarm (pad-and-bell, not pull-up-and-bell) and do the work required to get the child to wake up when it signals urination. Specifically, because bedwetters, generally, sleep very deeply, one must wake the child when the alarm sounds until she begins to hear it on her own.

Learn more about family psychologist Rosemond at johnrosemond.com and parentguru.com.

John Rosemond

Use the current pandemic to strengthen your relationship: Here are some things to take with you from being in quarantine
Use the current pandemic to strengthen your relationship: Here are some things to take with you from being in quarantine

SOVA article from Bill & Linda McConahey

May 15, 2020

Title: Things to Take with You from being in Quarantine

Have you gotten (somewhat) used to the stay-at-home lifestyle, or are you itching to get back to a more “normal” pace of life? No matter who or where you are, most of us will face a gradual transition back, whether it’s physically going into the office or mentally recalibrating to meet the changing circumstances.

A gradual transition means we have time and space to reflect on the ways in which our lives have changed over the past weeks. Have we shifted priorities? Rediscovered interests? Established new habits? Evaluated relationships? You may want to get back to your old life, but there may be things you want to take with you.

Depending on where you live or work, you could be pivoting towards opening up and going back to something resembling life “before”. For some of us, life will continue to unfold in a restricted, socially-distant reality. Hopefully over the last weeks and months, you’ve been able to use some of your time at home to invest in your relationship. As you prepare to step back into the hustle and bustle of life, we encourage you to reflect on the things you might want to take with you and carry forward from this time. While there may be many things you’d like to leave behind, there has probably been some good that has come out of staying home and slowing down your pace of life.

Remember how, just a few months ago, a date night sometimes seemed like just too much trouble? Find a sitter, decide on a restaurant or activity, and then what to wear? There were so many options back then, and while we may view it as a luxury now, all those decisions and details could sometimes cloud the real purpose of the date.

In quarantine, dates became a different kind of challenge. How do you make them happen when there is no sitter, no place to go and we’re already spending all of our time together? We have to get really creative with our limited options: a picnic in the backyard or watching a movie snuggled on the couch with our favorite theater snacks. This also allows us the opportunity to focus on and rediscover the importance of intentional time together – truly being present and enjoying each other’s company, instead of just sitting in the same room. So, as we move forward into the next phase of whatever this is, remember that dates don’t need to be big, stressful events. Just be intentional with your time together and make it about really connecting with each other.

Here are six suggestions for Cozy Dates for Quarantine:

1. Create the ultimate movie/Netflix-binge experience. Go beyond what you have been doing and make it fun, special or different. You could make it a theme night or randomly pick a movie and see who can write the funniest review to share afterwards.

2. Give an in-depth lesson. Take turns teaching each other about one of your favorite subjects or hobbies. Keep in mind that the learner’s engagement is key to making this fun.

3. Have a picnic- whether it’s in your backyard or your bedroom. Cook or order in one of your favorite meals or build an appetizer tray from whatever is in your kitchen. You can make it feel special by dressing up a bit and playing some music for ambience.

4. Watch a sunrise or sunset. Grab some coffee or a night cap and scope out a place with a view (even if it’s just the bay window in your living room). Reflect on the day and share your plans for tomorrow after enjoying nature’s colorful show. Share 3 things you’re feeling thankful for.

5. Take a hike. In most areas outdoor activities are still encouraged as long as you practice social distancing. Put on your comfortable shoes and head for the River Trail or a park near you. Enjoy the fresh air and each other’s company.

6. Exchange gifts. You probably are not going out shopping so try creating a gift out of things you have around the house, hiding in a closet or a box of old memorabilia. The thought and creativity are what really count.

Every day we are presented with opportunities to strengthen our relationship. Most of the time these opportunities are disguised as ordinary interactions or situations. Other times we’re presented with circumstances that throw us for a loop. Like COVID-19. When we don’t have any control over the circumstances, we do have control over how we react to them. Use the current pandemic to strengthen your relationship.

Drs. Bill & Linda McConahey

Mindful Connections Coaching

Pelham, NC

336-388-9964

mindfulconnectionscoaching@gmail.com

