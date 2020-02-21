Free E-Cookbook: Delicious Desserts

Thank you for Reading.
...SLICK ROADS EXPECTED OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING...
TEMPERATURES DROP INTO THE TEENS AND 20S OVERNIGHT. ANY SNOW THAT
REMAINS ON ROADS AND SIDEWALKS, WILL FREEZE UP AND RESULT IN SLICK
TRAVEL. TEMPERATURES ARE NOT EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FREEZING UNTIL
LATE MORNING TO EARLY AFTERNOON FRIDAY, BUT SUNSHINE SHOULD HELP
TO MELT ANY ICY SPOTS.
THOSE TRAVELING OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING SHOULD USE CAUTION.
ALLOW MORE TIME TO GET TO YOUR DESTINATION.
