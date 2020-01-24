HURT — Marc Sirockman was launched through the air when a car smashed into his moped on a street in Bali Indonesia in August of 2018. After crashing face first into a telephone pole, Sirockman remained unconscious, and eventually slipped into a coma with multiple brain bleeds, multiple breaks in his jaw, fractured eye sockets and several missing teeth.
"I was mangled," he said.
Only five days away from completing his 200-hour yoga instructor program when the incident happened, Sirockman's health prevented him from completing the program then, but he did end up finishing the final steps online.
Currently, he is teaching yoga classes at several regional locations, but this fall he will begin teaching — including hot yoga and mat Pilates, among other things — at a studio that is currently being developed: Hurt Yoga Inc. The studio will connect to a 25-booth co-op for vintage goods run by Deborah Sirockman, his mother and owner of the antique shop and auction house Virginia Found Goods.
Plans call for a giant, barn-like building to host these two endeavors on a 15-acre plot of land right across the street from Virginia Found Goods. The town of Hurt has reached an agreement with the Sirockmans for the purchase of the land and the sale is expected to be finalized soon.
Deborah Sirockman first realized that she enjoyed decorating as a hobby when she was a kid. Then, when she and her husband were outfitting a house on Leesville Lake in Pittsylvania County, she decorated the whole home with vintage items found in antique shops and markets and peoples' collections.
“I had a blast just scouring," she said.
Seeing her passion for antique markets, her husband encouraged her to start her own business, but she fought him on it, fearing that running a business would lose her passion. She finally agreed, starting Virginia Found Goods more than two years ago.
“It ended up being the best thing I could ever have done," she said.
With rotating ceiling fans and a few aerial windows, the massive warehouse-style building is teeming with all sorts of antiquated items of all colors and sizes. From an old model airplane hanging from the ceiling to antique signs and sculptures, the place offers something for everyone.
The region already holds several antique shops of various sizes, with several positioned directly on U.S. 29 between Chatham and Lynchburg as well as a slew of others situated directly in downtown Altavista. But in its two-year history, Virginia Found Goods has performed well, and Deborah Sirockman is confident that the new co-op will attract plenty of business.
“We want it to be themed, and we want it to be an experience where people come in and don’t want to leave," she said.
Hurt Mayor Gary Poindexter said that the Sirockmans had been inquiring about expansion for a few months and that this land, which the town had owned for years, presented a great opportunity for both parties.
“That’s good for everyone," he said.
The addition of these businesses is a step in the right direction for growing and adding vitality to the Hurt community, especially in terms of attracting young people, Poindexter said
“Hurt really needs to grow its business community and this is a great opportunity to do that," he said.
Now 29, Marc Sirockman, who lives in an apartment attached to Virginia Found Goods and often rides on a longboard to get around the store, grew up wrestling and performing other athletic activities. But while he enjoyed weightlifting, something seemed off.
“There was still this sense of anxiety and almost a cloud over me," he said.
Then he tried a yoga class, which helped loosen his muscles instead of tightening them. Now, he wants to "help or heal" others at his upcoming studio.
Though antiques and junk may seem very different from yoga on paper, Deborah Sirockman thinks that they really go well together.
“I feel like that’s what junk does: it feeds your soul," she said.
