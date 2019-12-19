A $1 million grant from The Harvest Foundation will establish a new program to help young job-seekers in the area connect with workforce training and careers.
The foundation on Wednesday announced a $1,079,727 award over three years to the West Piedmont Workforce Investment Board to start the Guided Career Exploration program. Starting after the first of the year, the board will recruit residents ages 17 to 24 who are unemployed, underemployed, not attending college or pursuing a career path to participate in a 12-week program.
Adam Wright, chair of the board of directors, said the agency will be pulling together all its partners in the workforce training and local employers to help clients reach their career goals.
“This is going to involve anyone who may be wanting to go back to school to get additional certifications or maybe they need some on-the-job training to give them the next step up to start their career,” Wright said. “When we have opportunities like this where we can all pull together as a community, it’s just amazing. The Harvest Foundation has such great foresight to help enrich the workforce in this way. It’s just exciting.”
The board provides various workforce services for employers and job-seekers in its service region of Martinsville, Danville and Henry, Patrick and Pittsylvania counties, including operation of the local Virginia Workforce Centers. The new Guided Career Exploration program will complement the agency’s existing federally mandated youth services, Wright said.
“This program allows us to reach more of our youth in the area,” he said, adding that “with the federal programs, there are a lot of limitations.”
Deputy Director Tyler Freeland stated in a news release from The Harvest Foundation that the new program “will go a step further by providing paid training and work experience, which allows participants to bring home real dollars to meet their household expenses.”
Exact numbers of expected grant participants were not available Wednesday, but Freeland said in the release that there are “thousands of young adults in our community who could use a boost finding their career path and discovering their dreams. We now have the opportunity and resources to serve this population better than ever before.”
One of the training partners in the grant is Patrick Henry Community College, officials said.
“Patrick Henry Community College has enjoyed a long and fruitful partnership with Virginia Career Works West Piedmont in providing workforce training and credentialing opportunities to prepare individuals in our community for careers which are in high demand within our region,” said PHCC Vice President for Workforce, Economic, and Community Development Rhonda Hodges in an email. “We look forward to continuing that relationship as a partner on the Guided Career Exploration program, in which we will provide post-secondary education and short-term credentialing training (Fast Forward) programs to participating youths. With the Guided Career Exploration Program and the SEED Program, The Harvest Foundation continues to provide outstanding opportunities in support of not only the youth of our community, but the education and economic development of the region as well.”
In September, local unemployment rates were at a 29-year low, with Martinsville at 3.7% and Henry County at 2.9%. As a result, there is a pressing need to increase local workforce numbers to meet industry demand, Sheryl Agee, impact officer and team leader at The Harvest Foundation, said in the release.
Agee cited reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that the area’s labor participation rate is below the state average. This figure, which is the total number of people who are currently employed or in search of a job, is only 51% locally, compared to 68% for Virginia as a whole, she said in the release.
“That number is falling and is predicted to continue to decline as our working population ages and our labor demands go up. We have to be creative in finding opportunities for growing our workforce to meet our current and future needs,” Agee said.
In addition to hands-on work experience, the program will provide training in life skills and workplace skills. Participants will be paired with a career coach for mentoring and guidance during the program and for one year after completion.
Goals for participants include entrance into a post-secondary educational program, full-time employment with wages of $9.50 or more, obtaining a short-term credential that leads to employment in a designated career field, or part-time employment with a career or educational plan, according to the news release.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
