Three-year-old Declan Clark didn’t mince words when asked what he wanted for Christmas.
“Presents,” the boy said while playing a game on his Mom’s iPhone outside Belk in the Danville Mall, where he and his father sat on a bench and waited for his mother and another relative to finish picking up gifts.
“They may even be getting stuff for me,” said Chuck Clark, who lives in Martinsville. “This is just finishing up. She’s one of the shop-all-year-round types, a little bit here, a little bit there.”
As for Chuck, 38, his holiday shopping is all wrapped up.
“Oh no, I’m done,” he said when asked if he was doing any last minute gift-hunting. “She does all the shopping. I’ll just buy for her. I don’t think she trusts me to do the shopping.”
Though no crowds descended upon the Danville Mall, shoppers did take advantage of the final weekend day before Christmas to make last-minute purchases.
Families, some of them with a parent pushing a stroller, made their way through the carpeted mall. Some brought their children to see Santa Claus on the bottom floor.
Brittney Watlington, of Reidsville, North Carolina, was there to buy presents for her husband.
“I got two kids,” Watlington said, where she sat at a table near Santa with her two small children, Amiyah and Jeon. “I’m ready to get back home.”
Amiya, enjoying a candy cane, was certain of what she wanted for Christmas.
“A Barbie,” she said before sticking the candy cane back into her mouth.
When asked what she wanted for Christmas, Watlington had a less child-like response.
“I want to pay all my bills,” she said. “I just want to see my kids and family happy.”
Over at Coleman Marketplace, the parking lots at Target, Marshall’s and Old Navy were about half to two-thirds full.
Thirty-four-year-old Sharie Lenhart folded a stroller and loaded it into the trunk of her vehicle in the parking lot in front of Marshall’s and Old Navy.
When asked if she was doing some last-minute shopping, she confessed, “Unfortunately, I am.”
She just had been in Old Navy and was heading to Target with her 3-year-old and 7-month-old children in tow.
“I’m trying to stay away from Walmart at all costs,” said Lenhart, who lives in Danville. “I don’t want to brave the crowd.”
It’s been tough trying to finish holiday shopping, especially having two children and so many other things that need to be done, she said.
But she has to return to work today and make the most of what’s left of the weekend.
“Everything’s got to be done today,” Lenhart said, adding she will be picking up clothes and gift cards.
Connie Overby and Myrna Pryor, both 68, already had completed the bulk of their Christmas shopping by Sunday, but there were just a few items left to get.
“I’m done, but then I’ve got to go and see if there’s one more little thing I’ve got to get,” Pryor said.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Overby said.
They picked up dog treats, shirts, a flat iron and lots of candy.
Forty-two-year-old Kimberly Wiles, of Ringgold, was picking up items for her children and planned to shop at Target, Marshall’s, Walmart and the mall. Her purchases include lots of clothes, shoes and toys, she said as she was getting into her vehicle.
“I just had a baby,” she said.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.