Carlton Hutson is working two jobs to make ends meet.
“My bills just kinda went up and my pay went down,” he said.
Right now, Hutson is working at EBI and night shifts at a hotel. In hopes of getting a job as an operator, on Thursday he attended a job fair for Sturgis, Michigan-based Morgan Olson — the delivery van company that announced in October that they will be filling the former Ikea building and employing upwards of 700 people.
As of Thursday afternoon, almost 300 people had attended the job fair, which was held at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.
One of the first priorities is to hire human resources staff that can handle the local hiring, said Steve Hart, the former human resources director for the company who came out of retirement to help with the hiring process.
“The deal here would be to accumulate as many applications as we can,” he said.
Applicants, the majority of whom had scheduled appointments, filled out paperwork and sat down with company representatives.
The plant is not yet operational, but the target opening date is in the beginning of June. Before employees can start, they will go through a six week training period at one of the company’s other plants in Loudon, Tennessee.
After initially promising 703 jobs, Mike Owenby, president and CEO of Morgan Olson, projected the company is slated to provide as many as 1,000 jobs in the region at a February chamber of commerce event. By the end of this year, the company is projected to have hired 500 people with a minimum hourly wage of $15, plus benefits.
