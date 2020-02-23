For more than a decade, Danville's police officers could be seen patrolling the city in a fleet of multi-colored Chevrolet Impalas — mid-sized, four-door sedans that look pretty much like every other car on the road, save for the department logo on the side and the uniform on the driver.
But that began to change roughly five years ago when the department first introduced into its motor fleet the Chevy Tahoe, which appears to be a more robust, four-door sports utility vehicle with much more space for all the equipment that law enforcement packs inside.
"2015 is when we got our first couple," said Danville Police Department quartermaster Lt. Paul Deel. "We bought two to test them."
That first pair were driven more than 100,000 miles to test their durability and to determine whether they should be fully adopted by the department.
"We wanted to foresee any trouble before we bought them in bulk," Deel said.
Since then, 17 Impalas have been phased out of the patrol fleet and replaced with the SUVs, which cost from $33,000 to $36,000 per vehicle, depending on whether or not it has four-wheel drive. In addition, the department spends roughly $18,000 per vehicle to outfit it with emergency lights, roll bars and other equipment.
The department's upcoming budget plans call for 11 more Tahoe SUVs, mainly to replace the ones now at the end of their service life. Those plans call for eight two-wheel drive vehicles and three four-wheel drive vehicles.
Initially, the department decided to switch vehicles for two main reasons: Chevy was discontinuing the Impala, and the car, despite being a four-door sedan, was just a little too cramped for what officers needed.
"We were already exploring [new vehicles] because we needed room," Deel explained.
The average police cruiser is pretty much a mobile office. For example, the Tahoe SUVs now motoring through Danville have a laptop computer, a police radio, multiple cameras and a printer tucked away in the center console. There's plenty more equipment stashed away in other compartments and the cargo space behind the back seat.
After the SUVs passed the 2015 trial period, the department began to phase out the Impala.
"We slowly have to rotate them in," department spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis said.
While the department still has 17 Impalas in its fleet, it's the Tahoe SUV that makes up the bulk of the fleet's 30 marked patrol units. There are 23 Tahoes roaming Danville's streets compared to seven Impalas. The remaining 10 Impalas are being used by detectives, administrative personnel and school resource officers.
When the department buys new vehicles, it usually selects police-purpose vehicles that come with factory-made upgrades. Compared to a regular Tahoe or Impala, these vehicles have a better suspension system, an upgraded transmission cooler and other upgrades to perform better than a civilian vehicle. The ultimate goal of these upgrades is to make the vehicle handle better at high speeds and to make them better at sudden and frequent stops.
After the specialized model arrives, contractors are hired to add all the bells and whistles that make it a police car, Chivvis explained.
"Light bars, radios, paint," he said. "All that is added."
The cars are painted and outfitted by local business retailers. For the 2019 fiscal year, the city spent $155,127 to repair and maintain the police department's entire fleet, Danville budget records show. Another $58,044 was spent on the equipment that goes on and into the vehicles.
The cost of maintenance plays a major role in deciding when to retire a patrol car. The higher mileage and the more the department pays to maintain it, the more likely it will end up sold, put to use elsewhere or destroyed.
"We don't have a prescribed cut-out date for our vehicles," Deel said. "We'll keep it until it becomes cost effective not to keep it."
That means the remaining Impalas will likely vanish from the department's fleet in the next three to four years.
"We will likely replace the Impalas as soon as it's practical," Deel explained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.