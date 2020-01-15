Bert Lewis is banking on the future development of the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, a 3,528 acre industrial park in Pittsylvania County, a few miles west of Danville, that is outfitted with utilities and ready for business.
Over the next year, he plans to create a full-service, 36-site recreational vehicle park called Loblolly Lake RV Park at his business, Lewis Nursery, which is just a few miles from the park. He believes that an RV park would be able to house many of the construction workers who come to work at the megasite.
“That’s the clientele that we’re after," he said.
Though currently unoccupied, the megasite, which is the largest industrial park in Virginia, has been fitted with utilities to meet the demands of large-scale industries such as manufacturing.
So far, only one company has announced plans to set up shop in the park. Dominion Energy is developing a power plant that is projected to be completed and operational by April 2022. In early November, Danville and Pittsylvania County announced that Dominion would invest $200 million to build a 500-megawatt combustion turbine power plant at the site.
The proposed plant is a peaking station, meaning that it will only be used during peak times when Dominion's renewable energy options can't keep up with demand. While the current plan has been temporarily suspended as the company evaluates changing market conditions, the company is still moving forward, said Jeremy Slayton, a media relations representative with Dominion.
"We are continuing with the permitting process and the development plans for the potential siting of new peaking units in Pittsylvania County. We plan to have these units available and online producing power to meet the peaking demand," he said.
Dominion will host a public information meeting regarding the project at 5 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Brosville Elementary School. The company also plans to invest $130 million in the Maplewood Solar project, a 120-megawatt solar farm 7 miles northwest of Chatham. There is no timeline for the project.
Matthew Rowe, director of economic development for Pittsylvania County, said he could not say whether or not there are any potential clients looking at the megasite. He did previously tell the Danville Register & Bee that the Dominion project will generate revenue that Pittsylvania County can put into additional infrastructure development at the site.
“It’s going to take many years to fill up that mega park," Lewis said.
The RV park, which will include full water, electric and sewer hookups, will have leases that run as short as one day to as long as one year.
Lewis received a unanimous recommendation from the county planning commission last week and the board of zoning appeals voted 6-0 vote — one representative abstained from voting — in favor of providing a special-use permit that allows him to move forward with the project.
A petition opposing the campground received 28 signatures, primarily from residents of Huntington Trail. A letter included with the petition referenced the possibility of their property value depreciating, potential increases in crime, environmental concerns and increased traffic on the small roadway as reasons that the campground should not move forward.
“We are not opposed to progress, however this campground should be placed in a different location, preferably away from family homes with many elderly adults and young children,” the letter reads.
Patti Rodriguez, whose property borders the nursery and proposed campground, authored the letter and spoke against the project at both the planning commission meeting and the board of zoning appeals.
“We’re afraid of it becoming a trailer park more than just an RV campground," she said.
Ronald Merricks, member of the board of zoning appeals and representative for the Dan River District, said he has never seen any problems at Paradise Lake and Campground in Keeling, which often hosts construction workers.
“I’ve yet to note anything detrimental to the community," he said.
Nelson Bernard, owner of the campground, said the number of construction workers staying at his facility increases with large scale projects like pipelines and solar farms. Over the years, other campers who prefer to sleep in have complained about the noise in the early mornings when the workers head out for the day, but there are no problems with disruptive campers.
“You hear a little bit about that," he said.
