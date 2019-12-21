With flashy colors and sounds, Rosie's Gaming Emporium in Vinton provides kaleidoscopic experience

Thank you for Reading.
Rosie’s Gaming Emporium opened in Vinton in May. The location has 150 historic horse racing machines and off-track betting on real-life horse races happening in other places. Danville could be getting a Rosie’s after city voters approved pari-mutuel betting in November.
VINTON — The bright blue Electric Wilds machine lights up.
A man just hit an $8,000 jackpot; the dollar figure shows up on the screen in bright white numbers surrounded by images of gold coins.
But he wasn't talking any chances. He refuses to talk on the record to the Danville Register & Bee or have his picture taken.
"The fewer people that know, the better," he says as he relaxes in his seat, satisfied.
It's another day at Rosie's Gaming Emporium in Vinton.
The off-track betting and historic horse racing facility opened at Vinyard Road in May. Following Danville voters' approval of pari-mutuel betting in November, city residents will likely see a Rosie's open, too.
Vinton's 15,000-square-foot gaming location boasts all the flashy colors and the sounds associated with a gambling establishment.
The carpet pops with red floral designs and the 150 slot machines provide an almost kaleidoscopic experience — blues, greens, golds, yellows and browns.
A variety of music plays over the sound system, Christmas songs, country, rock and other genres. At one point, Sugar Ray's 1999 hit "Someday" lends a vaguely wistful mood amidst the cacophony of bells and whistles of the machines and staff helping patrons.
"If you have any questions, don't hesitate to ask, OK?" a staff member tells a customer.
In the off-track betting section, two rows of large-screen televisions — lined up as though at a sports bar — show horse races while betters keep their eyes on the screens. One man shouts in frustration at a losing horse.
Rosie's Vinton General Manager Ernie Dellaverson says the facility has generated about $50,000 in tax revenue per month for the town of Vinton.
"If and when it opens in Danville, I think you would do exceptional," Dellaverson says.
Rosie's business volume is strongest on nights and weekends, which is typical for the hospitality industry, he says.
At one historic horse racing machine, a woman has just won a $1,687 jackpot on the Big Green Money Machine game. She grins.
She also declines to talk on the record. She sits in the game's chair and points happily at the machine that awarded the jackpot.
"I'm just glad it happened on my anniversary — 51 years!" she says, adding that it was the most she's ever won. She has won $900 and $600 in the past.
Rosie's in Vinton goes for a 1940s and 1950s-type atmosphere.
"Like Rosie the Riveter," Dellaverson says, referring to the World War II icon representing women who worked in factories and shipyards to help the war cause. "It fits that era."
A mural of a smiling Marilyn Monroe against a gray brick background decorates a wall above a row of machines.
The 150 games include slots and three horse races. Each game has an archive of 90,000 past real-life horse races from 1990-2013 and win percentages.
Players can choose the horses or allow the game to select them. The outcome of the races determines how the symbols on the slot portion of the game will line up and whether the customer wins money.
One lady playing a Diamond Super 7 machine refuses to talk on the record.
"My husband thinks I'm shopping," she says.
Bedford resident Candice Barnette, 25, playa a Green with Envy machine, which features cherries, sevens, bars and other figures in a green-and-white background. She says she has won $20 so far. She is on a day out with her sister.
"I don't come in here often," Barnette says, adding that the most she has won on past visits is $100.
Nelson Kasey, 42, comes into Rosie's about once a month, "whenever I get the time."
"I like the atmosphere," the Lynchburg resident says, pressing the button to spin the slot. "It's relaxing."
Kasey, who has won $1,000 in the past, says he doesn't pay much attention to the horse racing part of the game — "I just play slots."
The horse race appears briefly at the top of the machine. Purple spades, green clovers, cherries and other symbols line up in different variations on the screen.
Todd Lear, historic horse racing machines manager, explains how to play the game. They include a "TITO" system, which means "ticket in, ticket out." You insert money into the machine, play the game and hit "cash out" to get a ticket — or voucher — telling you how much you won and how much money you have left.
The player can use the ticket to continue playing games or go to a "ticket redemption unit" (similar to an ATM) and get their cash.
The customer can also choose to keep their ticket instead and come back another day to use it.
"It has a shelf life of 180 days," Lear explains.
While Lear is giving a tutorial on how one game works, Pittsylvania County resident Willie Fitzgerald stops by, listens and looks on.
Fitzgerald, 72, comes by when he feels like it.
"It's just something to pass the time," he says in between Lear's remarks. "I'm not into it, it's just something to do."
At about 1 p.m. Thursday, Lear estimates there were about 55 people in Rosie's.
"It's a pretty good little crowd," he says. "Not too bad."
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
