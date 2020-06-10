With COVID-19 outbreaks shifting to business settings, leaders worry lapse in prevention may send Dan River Region back into Phase One

Danville City Manager Ken Larking and Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman are concerned that a lapse in prevention measures could lead the region backward in terms of reopening.
“We are concerned about the potential return to Phase One. A lot of our work is preparing for that potential eventuality,” Smitherman said, noting that they are making extra efforts to ensure that first responders have the training and tools they need.
Added Larking: “If we want to stay in Phase Two it’s important for people to stay vigilant in their daily lives … the consequences of us not [social distancing] will probably lead us back to Phase One.”
Virginia entered Phase Two of reopening on Friday, when restaurants began allowing customers to dine-in at 50% capacity and many other previously shuttered businesses were allowed to begin at least partially reopening.
During the virtual conference Wednesday, the two local government leaders, along with CEO of Sovah Health-Danville Alan Larson and Pittsylvania-Danville Health Director Dr. Scott Spillmann, discussed the region’s current position in fighting COVID-19 and how the different entities are approaching reopening.
The number of positive coronavirus cases has continued its steady ascent in the region, with Wednesday’s data showing that there have been a total of 54 cases in Pittsylvania County and 61 in Danville. Statewide, the congregate settings that were hit the hardest by COVID-19 initially were long-term health care facilities, prisons and homeless shelters, but that is shifting, Spillmann said.
“Lately, the congregate settings we’ve been dealing with is our businesses,” he said.
In the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting five outbreaks that involve a total of 14 cases, six of which are health care workers. Four of the five outbreaks are in congregate settings, which include homes, churches, businesses and gyms, among other things.
In the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, the percent positivity — or the number of tests that have come back positive — has continued to decline. The seven-day moving average for percent positive is currently 2.5%, which is well below the 9% percent positivity statewide.
Less than half of the 2,000 available tests were used last week during drive-thru testing in Danville on Friday and in Chatham on Saturday. But adding more than 940 tests still bolstered the health districts’ data considerably, as before that just more than 2,000 had been used previously.
“It’d be nice to know why we didn’t get more people,” Spillmann said.
Spillmann said that the Virginia Department of Health is encouraging localities to test between 2% and 6% of the population every month — which equates to nearly 6,400 a month between Pittsylvania County and Danville. With each test costing about $50, that goal is not financially or logistically feasible for the region, Larson and Spillmann said.
Spillmann has established the goal of testing 10% of the population, with a combination of more drive-thru testing, as well as more testing of congregate settings.
Just because the numbers in Pittsylvania County and Danville are lower than many other areas of the state, that does not mean people should stop being cautious, Spillmann and Larson said.
“While we have been fortunate to not have as many deaths as they’ve had in other areas, we still need to be serious in protecting each other,” Larson said. There have been three deaths attributed to the virus in Pittsylvania County and Danville, with the most recent reported on May 22.
In terms of business, Larking said that he understands the inherent limits that the current Phase Two restrictions put on many local businesses, especially restaurants. He said that Danville has reached out to several restaurants with the opportunity of loosening parking restrictions to allow more room for outdoor seating.
“We want to hear the ideas and concerns of business out there about what we can be doing to loosen regulations to make it easier for you to be successful,” Larking said.
During the first few months of the current pandemic, executive orders from the governor shut many businesses down entirely, but the majority of those are at least beginning the process of opening at partial capacity. The number of businesses that closed varied greatly between Danville and Pittsylvania County, Smitherman said.
“We’re happy to say the majority of businesses in Pittsylvania County have done well. It’s part of the fortune of living in a rural, agrarian county,” Smitherman said.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.