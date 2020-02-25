Danville officials are unsure whether needed repairs and upgrades to several of the city's electrical substations could lead to higher electric rates for Danville Utilities customers as soon as next year.
Danville Utilities will hire a firm this summer to conduct a biennial rate study to help determine whether to increase rates for water, wastewater, natural gas and electricity.
"We will not hire anybody until June at the earliest," Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said. "The rate study will be presented in November."
The city's capital plan is budgeted to allow upgrading at one substation per year, Grey said.
A substation that serves the Westover area is tentatively scheduled for upgrades in 2022-23, but it could end up being done sooner if there are any more problems there.
"We would delay another one and look to do this one sooner," Grey said.
The Westover substation had problems on Feb. 10 with two bad lightning arresters — the insulation used to protect the system from lightning — that left it out of service. The city had to switch two-thirds of the area's nearly 4,000 customers to another substation.
The substation transformer dates back to 1975.
Originally thought to take two to three hours to repair, city officials said the arrester damaged a transformer bushing, another form of insulation from surges, causing the issue to take longer to fix.
Crews had to bring in a mobile transfer unit to serve the roughly 1,200 customers who were were still left in the dark.
Days later, on Feb. 14, about 3,500 customers were without power again for about two hours because of an internal issue with the mobile substation.
So far, Brantly and Bridge Street substations have been upgraded, and the one at Riverside behind the former Heartline Restaurant location is under construction, Grey said.
Substations in Kentuck and Whitmell are next, said Danville City Councilman Fred Shanks, who serves on the Danville Utility Commission as a non-voting member.
Substations at Tunstall and Cane Creek were upgraded in 2009. Rocksprings substation has three transformers, the oldest of which is from 1993. White Oak and West Fork substations were done in 1997, and the Piney Forest substation by Golden Corral Buffet and Grill has two transformers — one installed in 2008 and the other in 1979, Grey said.
Upgrades cost about $3 million to $4 million at each substation.
"The current plan over time to rebuild our substations is funded through bonds," said Bill Donohue, chairman of the Danville Utility Commission. "Our next rate study will provide the utility commission as well as City Council an opportunity to evaluate sources of revenue."
Donohue said a rate increase is not off the table. However, Grey said, no one will know for sure until the rate study is complete.
"I don't anticipate a rate increase without first reviewing the information," Grey said.
Danville's current residential electric rate is $0.1251100 per kilowatt hour. The average resident uses 1,000-1,500 kilowatt hours of power per month. That translates to a monthly electric bill of $131 for the average Danville Utilities customer.
Officials have been hoping that the expiration — at the end of this year — of a block of electricity that Danville Utilities bought in 2009 could reduce the city's energy expenses. But they do not know what savings, if any, they would see and whether those savings could be passed down to customers.
The rate study will look at debt service coverage, future budgets and capital projects for the next two years.
Donohue said he hopes new industrial customers such as Morgan Olson and Litehouse will provide revenue growth for Danville Utilities.
Another factor that could possibly increase rates are high transmission and congestion charges, Shanks said.
"Congestion and transmission charges are eating us alive," Shanks said.
Transmission charges cover the costs of moving the power from where the city buys the energy to the grid. Congestion is when there is so much demand, it exceeds normal use and puts the city in a higher rate bracket, Shanks said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.