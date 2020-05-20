The coronavirus pandemic has affected the number of inquiries from business prospects asking about possible sites for locating an industry in the Dan River Region.
Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe said he has received fewer calls from less serious prospects, but interest from those with more solid plans remains strong.
"It's [the pandemic] lowered the overall numbers, but frankly it has filtered out the white noise," Rowe said, referring to queries from callers with no firm plans for a project or investment. "They think they have a lot of great ideas, but they don't have the capital to implement those ideas."
On the other hand, the quality of inquiries from more ambitious prospects has increased.
"They're the ones with the biggest bank accounts," he said.
Current low interest rates on borrowing also helps, he added.
Danville and Pittsylvania County remain formidable contenders for generating leads, said Danville Economic Development Director Corrie Teague Bobe.
"Due to the significant investment in workforce training, site and infrastructure development, and quality of life amenities, our region remains highly attractive to prospective industry," Bobe said. "Even during this pandemic, lead generation has been strong."
Bobe would not specify what types of industries are expressing interest in the Dan River Region.
"We are unable to provide details about unannounced economic development projects," she said.
Overall, Virginia has experienced a decrease in new inquiries from prospects, said Suzanne Clark, spokeswoman with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. But activity is expected pick up.
"Like the majority of the U.S., Virginia as a whole is seeing significant decline in new inquiries/leads," Clark said. "We expect this to be temporary as companies focus on the crisis, and predict businesses' future growth capacity plans to resume in the fourth quarter of 2020 or in 2021."
Across the U.S., about 45% of corporate projects are proceeding with plans, but an estimated 52% of site selection projects are paused, according to a survey from the Site Selectors Guild, an association of professional site selection consultants.
Still, some industries have not let the pandemic keep them from moving forward with projects, Clark noted, and pointed to the recent announcement by Staunton River Plastics to invest $34 million to establish a state-of-the-art operation in Hurt, creating 200 new jobs.
Staunton River Plastics, a subsidiary of the Ohio-based Rage Corporation, which already has a manufacturing plant in Altavista, will supply plastic pieces for a Fortune 500 company in the beauty and health care industry.
The company expects to complete its first building phase and begin operations by mid-2021 in the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park.
"This is a solid indicator that many companies are proceeding with business in Virginia, including rural regions," Clark said.
The county has seen interest from representatives in electric vehicle battery manufacturing and companies that make building materials, Rowe said.
As for economic development, the Dan River Region is "on the other side of the hill" following numerous project announcements over the past two or three years, Rowe said.
"We've passed critical mass," he said. "We've announced a lot of projects. There's lag time after a cluster of announcements."
Thanks to technology, Bobe's office has been able to continue its interaction with industries and business representatives.
"Although we cannot travel for business recruitment at this time, technology has allowed economic development offices the opportunity to continue building relationships with prospects, site selectors, and other economic development partners," Bobe said.
Virtual interaction is likely become more common during the business attraction process, Clark said.
"Virtual platforms will likely be the new norm, and VEDP's business investment team and our partners are adapting, innovating, and gearing up to pitch communities by conducting 'virtual site visits,' among other things," Clark said.
Statewide, "most existing projects in the VEDP's pipeline are moving forward with new business investment locations and/or expansions of existing Virginia operations, and substantial economic development announcements are expected in the coming months, including localities in rural Virginia," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.