While working at the Family Dollar on North Main Street, 62-year-old Marty Brooks has watched customers blatantly ignore social distancing guidelines, not wear masks and come into the store multiple times in the same day for snacks.
“How can that be essential?” she wondered.
While working as an ultrasound technician for 40 years, Brooks took a class on infectious diseases every year. That knowledge is part of why she has decided to quit her retirement job at the Family Dollar store, where she will work her last day Monday.
“I can’t ignore what’s ingrained in me,” she said. “I know I can’t keep myself safe.”
While health officials and government leaders encourage people to stay home when at all possible, employees in essential retail businesses don’t have that option. Instead, they work closely with the public, some of whom don’t follow social distancing guidelines.
During a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Danville City Council adopted a resolution asking the Danville businesses that remain open to enforce social distancing policies — most of which were taken from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health.
The nine recommendations include making employees wear a mask and gloves to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, require customers to keep 6 feet apart in checkout aisles and other guidelines.
Steve DelGiorno, owner of Lynn Street Market in Danville, recently finished implementing new social distancing policies at the store — including arrows on the floor to guide customers through the store and signage to indicate where people should wait.
“As we get suggestions from different policy makers, we try to implement whatever we can to protect the safety not only of our customers but of our employees,” DelGiorno said.
Jennifer Haskell, a baker at the store, said that the number of people wearing masks changes on a day-to-day basis.
“One day it seems like everybody that comes in has a mask, and then other days it’s fewer and far between,” Haskell said.
DelGiorno said consumer behavior has been different than usual, with more and more people wearing mask “and creating their own social distancing.” But Haskell said that she still sees people crowding together sometimes.
“The grocery store is people’s main outing right now,” she said. “They’re just wanting to use that time to connect with other humans.”
Family Dollar has placed tape lines on the floor to make sure people stand at an appropriate distance, but people often ignore the lines and even defy customers’ or employees’ requests to move behind them, Brooks said.
“I feel like I need to protect the people that want to be protected,” Brooks said.
Some customers have elected to switch to pickup and delivery services for groceries and other goods as a way to protect themselves. Danville resident Mary Dishmon, who works as a technician in the emergency room at Sovah Health-Danville, has utilized pick up service from multiple grocery stores in the last few weeks.
“I see what comes in [to the emergency room] and I really want to prevent anybody from catching that illness,” she said.
Many grocery stores have set up plexiglass barriers between cashiers and customers as an extra layer of protection, but those have not been set up at Family Dollar or Lynn Street Market.
At Riverside True Value Hardware, which has been in operation for more that half a century, business has been booming, said owner Randy Stephens, who works in the store several days a week.
“We are one of the fortunate ones right now,” he said.
The months of April, May and June are usually the busiest months for the hardware store, and the fact that more people are staying at home has only exacerbated that trend so far, Stephens said.
“This is one of the best times of the year for us,” he said.
At Lynn Street, Haskell has shifted from almost exclusively baking to doing a little bit of everything. That is because the store has been “running a skeleton crew,” she said.
“I’ve just become a jack of all trades here at Lynn Street,” she said, noting that she now stocks shelves, helps in the kitchen and does whatever else needs to be done.
In addition to allowing employees to take off if they don’t feel comfortable working during this time, DelGiorno has put pay increases in place for the employees. Many other stores, including Family Dollar, have implemented temporary pay hikes.
Whether it be employees at Family Dollar or workers at any other area store, Brooks thinks more needs to be done to protect workers. She noted that she has been providing her own gloves and the store only began providing masks to employees on Thursday.
“We’re the front line," she said. "We’re the ones out there.”
