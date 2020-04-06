Child care has changed in the age of the coronavirus pandemic.
The region’s child care centers have suffered a drop in the number of kids watched each day.
They’ve adapted to restrictions on gatherings, a stay-at-home order, school closures and parents either working at home or left without a job.
Attendance at Children First Learning Center in Blairs has dropped by 90%, owner Krystle Robertson said.
“It’s affecting it tremendously,” Robertson said of the pandemic’s effect on the business.
Staff at the facility clean more frequently, sanitizing door knobs and door handles, ban more than 10 people in each room at a time and keep children a least 6 feet apart, she said.
Over at Kid-Konnection in the Stony Mill area, owner and director Lisa Vance said they take the children’s temperatures three times a day — at drop-off in the morning, mid-day and in the afternoon before they leave.
Parents are not allowed in the building.
Vance also has experienced a sharp fall in her numbers from 97 children enrolled before schools closed to 60 about three weeks ago. The week before last, that number dropped to 30, she said.
She also had to break up classes to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people at a time.
“We have had to split classrooms and make smaller groups,” Vance said.
Mae Crews, director and co-owner of Harvest Child Kare Center and Guidance Services in Danville, said they are following social services guidelines on cleanliness, sanitizing ink pens, notebooks and credit card swipe machines.
“We’re washing hands more frequently; we’re making sure students stay 6 feet apart,” Crews said.
There are 35 licensed child care programs in Danville and 12 in Pittsylvania County, for a total of 47 in the Dan River Region, said Ann Vandervliet Stratton, executive director of Smart Beginnings Danville Pittsylvania.
Those numbers do not include publicly funded programs like Head Start or the Virginia Preschool Initiative. Child care programs may be center-based or smaller “family home” based programs.
Some programs — about a half-dozen — temporarily have closed due to COVID-19, with most of them being church-based programs.
“They’ve lost too many parents [customers],” Stratton said.
Smart Beginnings conducted a rapid-response child care capacity study to inform agencies with essential workers of child care programs able to serve the children of those workers, Stratton said.
“Smart Beginnings sent them a list of child care programs willing and able to serve the children of essential workers,” she said.
Those agencies included Sovah Health-Danville, Centra, Piedmont Access to Health Services, and city and county governments.
As of Monday, there were a total of 409 slots open at centers in the region for children ranging from infants to those in grades five and six, according to the study.
The Virginia Department of Social Services has instructed child care providers to encourage families to care for their kids at home if possible to make room at child care center for the children of essential workers.
“This will help ensure spaces for essential personnel in need of child care as they directly support the COVID-19 response efforts,” Virginia Department of Social Services Commissioner S. Duke Storen wrote in a March 18 letter to providers.
Kid-Konnection, for example, currently watches only the children of law enforcement, fire personnel and rescue and medical personnel.
“We’re not letting anybody else come here at this point,” Vance said.
Child care staff, like the people in emergency and health care, are also essential workers.
“They’re risking their own health,” Stratton said. “When you’re in the people business and child care, accepting children and interacting with parents, they are exposed. They don’t have the safety net of social isolation the way a lot of people do.”
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
