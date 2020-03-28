In wake of the coronavirus, the couple had to decide between two unappealing options: trim their guest list of more than 150 friends and family to less than 10, or postpone their wedding, which was scheduled for April 3.
Lutanya Wilson, 40, of Cascade, and her fiancé, Darren Hubbard, of Danville, decided that the best option was to just push the date back to June 27.
“Everything was done except for the seating chart,” Wilson said.
As a result of restrictions on gatherings and the mandated closure of all non-essential businesses in Virginia, events like weddings and funerals — two important, contrasting events that bring families and friends together — have largely been put on hold for the time being.
Jessie Decker, venue coordinator the Farmstead at Gentleman’s Ridge in Blairs, said many of their couples have decided to postpone, but several did move forward with their original date with an extremely small ceremony.
“It was so last minute… they didn’t really have a plan B or anything,” she said of one couple that got married last weekend.
Matthew Switick, owner of Cottontail Wedding and Events, said six couples had weddings scheduled in March and April, and the majority of those have already rescheduled.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty with everything,” he said.
After a year-long engagement, Wilson and Hubbard elected to push their ceremony back just a few months. Wilson is slightly nervous that the timeline still won’t work, but Hubbard said no matter what happens they are getting married on that day.
“June 27th we’re getting married somewhere,” he said.
But Teisha Penn and her fiancé, Devin Mckenzie, both of Danville, ended up postponing their wedding ceremony by almost a year due to complications in finding a date that fit their venue and vendors, as well as concern about the coronavirus still having an impact on society in the next few months. Their wedding was scheduled for May 16, but they have moved it into April of 2021.
“Even if they lifted everything… that’s still not enough time to get out invitations and get a response back. Everything would be rushed,” Penn said.
Since all of these postponements are being mandated by the governor and not a choice that the couples can make, vendors and venues are working with these couples to change dates without losing their deposits, Penn and Wilson said.
Jessica Lyons, who runs her own photography business, was scheduled to take pictures at three weddings in April. All of them were postponed.
“From the vendors standpoint, you want to be really understanding… it’s out of everybody’s hands,” she said.
Both Penn and Wilson managed to simply push all the dates back with their caterers, photographers and planners without losing any of the money that they had deposited.
“We invested too much money into it already,” Hubbard said on why they decided to postpone and not just have a small ceremony.
But the next few months are normally her busiest season for photography, with weddings, senior pictures and proms keeping her busy. All of those events are being pushed back for the time being, as are many funerals services.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is all but stopping traditional funeral services, which usually bring family and friends together in large numbers.
Funeral homes have been forced to drastically cut their offerings. Instead of services and visitations with large groups of friends and family, the only options available at this point are graveside services with just the immediate family present.
“There won’t be chairs for the family to sit close together in under the tent… there will be standing only,” said Scott Bennett, a partner with Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Home in Danville.
In addition to restrictions on having regular funeral services, funeral homes are making adjustments to how they serve the families. David Norris, owner of Norris Funeral Home, said that he is encouraging families to make arrangements online. At Wrenn-Yeatts, only four family members can come in at a time to make arrangements.
“We’re trying to accommodate families the best we can but do it in a very limited way,” Norris said.
Most families are having a graveside service for now, but planning on having memorials for their loved ones at a later, undetermined date.
For the family of the late Landon Spradlin, a Gretna resident who died on Wednesday in North Carolina due to complications from the coronavirus, funeral arrangements will be put on hold for the time being. That is partially because of the restrictions on gatherings, and partially because his wife, Jean Spradlin, remains in quarantine in North Carolina.
Jesse Spradlin, Landon Spradlin's daughter, said that they are still figuring out the details, but will likely have a small graveside service once Jean Spradlin gets out of quarantine and then wait to have a big memorial service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.