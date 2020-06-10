With COVID-19 outbreaks shifting to business settings, leaders worry lapse in prevention may send Dan River Region back into Phase One

Spillmann has established the goal of testing 10% of the population, with a combination of more drive-thru testing, as well as more testing of congregate settings.

Just because the numbers in Pittsylvania County and Danville are lower than many other areas of the state, that does not mean people should stop being cautious, Spillmann and Larson said.

“While we have been fortunate to not have as many deaths as they’ve had in other areas, we still need to be serious in protecting each other,” Larson said. There have been three deaths attributed to the virus in Pittsylvania County and Danville, with the most recent reported May 22.

In terms of business, Larking said he understands the inherent limits the current Phase Two restrictions put on many local businesses, especially restaurants. He said Danville has reached out to several restaurants with the opportunity of loosening parking restrictions to allow more room for outdoor seating.

“We want to hear the ideas and concerns of business out there about what we can be doing to loosen regulations to make it easier for you to be successful,” Larking said.