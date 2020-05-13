After being closed for more than a month and a half, Genesis Day Spa & Salon on Park avenue will have some catching up to do when it allows customers back in Friday.
"I feel like we'll be working day and night for two months if we want to get caught up," owner Catherine Adkins-Saunders said during an interview Tuesday.
Adkins-Saunders expects to see about 75 customers over two days at her salon Friday and Saturday after it reopens.
Salons and other businesses including restaurants are preparing for a limited reopening starting Friday.
Nonessential businesses in most parts of the state, which were ordered closed down by the governor at midnight March 24, will reopen with restrictions.
Included in the guidelines is the reopening of personal grooming retail businesses such as barbershops, salons and tattoo shops by appointment only and at 50% capacity.
Also, nonessential retail stores can open at 50% capacity with social distancing inside, employees wearing masks and increased sanitation.
"We've been handed a lot of regulations," Adkins-Saunders said, adding that she has been doing lots of cleaning and sanitizing at the salon.
At Genesis, clients will wait outside in their cars until stylists either call them or go out and get them, she said. Customers and stylists must wear masks.
Capes customers wear while getting their hair done will be disposable, Adkins-Saunders said.
Michelle Trainor, who works at Poshe Salon & Spa on Crown Drive, said stylists there have been cleaning up the business since Monday and getting ready for a lot of clients old and new.
"It's absolutely overwhelming," Trainor said Wednesday. "I've got 80-plus appointments to reschedule plus a whole list of new clients that I want to get in."
Poshe will have a soft opening Friday and Saturday with some of its employees working and is usually closed Mondays. However, this coming Monday will be different since the salon will open its doors that day to accommodate clients and let employees work more hours, she said.
One restaurant owner is eager to begin letting customers dine at his business once again.
Frank's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria owner Pat Costagliola said its patio will open to customers Friday with fewer tables and more space between them for social distancing.
"We usually seat about 64 [on the patio], but we'll go down to 32," he said at his restaurant at 1959 Memorial Drive on Wednesday morning.
Since the closure of non-essential businesses, Frank's has been offering only takeout service. Workers have been cleaning and sanitizing to prepare for the reopening.
Under the guidelines laid out by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, restaurants and breweries are not allowed to reopen dining or tasting rooms, but can use patios at 50% capacity and with 6 feet between parties. However, that is under the condition that the patio is at least 6 feet away from the sidewalk or any public area.
Restaurant employees must wear masks and eateries must use disposable menus.
As for salons, Adkins-Saunders has about 75 appointments over two days among her and four contracted stylists at Genesis.
"Due to social distancing and the number of people allowed in the establishment, we're just allowed to take one client, one step at a time," she said. "The days will be longer. Luckily, we'll have one client per provider at a time. It's usually a lot more in there."
Some of the stylists take Mondays and Wednesdays off, but that will not be the case since everyone must get caught up, Adkins-Saunders said.
At Poshe, a group of employees will work certain days of the week and another group will work other days to avoid having too many people inside the business at one time, Trainor said.
"We can only have one client per stylist in the store at a time," Trainor said. "That will put a limit on income."
Poshe has seven stylists, two nail technicians and a massage therapist, Trainor said.
Aisha Fofana, owner at Aisha's African Hair Braiding on North Main Street, said she is not sure when she will open back up.
"We have to disinfect the whole shop and clean up," Fofana said.
However, a lot of people have called to set up appointments.
"As of right now, we're taking people's numbers," she said. "We're not setting up appointments until we know for sure when we'll open."
As for Costagliola, he believes the pandemic-related restrictions were excessive.
"I think they're way too much," he said, adding that the number of COVID-19 cases here didn't justify the imposed measures. "I don't see the numbers here."
