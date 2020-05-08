HURT — Area officials and employees of the company spread themselves out in portable chairs behind a stage in Wayside Park for Friday’s announcement: Staunton River Plastics LLC will be the first business to move into the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park.
Plans call for creating 200 new jobs within four years.
The company will invest more than $34 million to build a new 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on the site of the former textile giant Burlington Industries, which employed 1,300 at its peak before shuttering in 2007.
The announcement was made at a outdoor meeting of the Staunton River Regional Industrial Facility Authority (RIFA), a regional partnership that includes Danville, Pittsylvania County and Hurt.
“Today is evidence that Danville, Pittsylvania County, and Hurt can thrive in the middle of a crisis,” said Gary Hodnett, a member of Danville City Council and chairman of the Staunton River RIFA.
Staunton River Plastics, a subsidiary of the Ohio-based Rage Corporation, which already has a manufacturing plant in Altavista, will supply plastic pieces for a Fortune 500 company in the beauty and healthcare industry.
The company expects to complete its first building phase and begin operations by mid-2021.
Wayside Park, located near the industrial park, currently is in the midst of a major renovation. A new playground was set up in December, and construction crews were working on installing a bathroom facility both before and after the ceremony.
To follow social distancing guidelines, officials were spaced out in both parts of the outdoor meeting. First, each member of the Staunton River RIFA agreed to the local performance agreement while sitting under a tent. Then various officials made speeches on the stage.
Several people sat in their cars, parked nearby, and listened to everything on the radio.
The company can receive both state and local incentives totaling $3.93 million, with some incentive packages already approved while others are available. But Economic Development Director for Pittsylvania County Matt Rowe said those incentives will be provided through grants and tax relief after the company meets certain thresholds for job creation and capital investment.
“All incentives are provided after the fact,” Rowe said.
Local incentives are valued at $740,000.
On a state level, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam approved a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth Opportunity’s Fund for Pittsylvania County, as well as a performance-based grant of $300,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance program.
The Virginia Tobacco Commission approved $135,000 in funds for the project.
Staunton River Plastics LLC also is eligible to obtain funding from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation for rail access and incentives from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, which is administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
Rowe believes having this company in the industrial park will help attract more industry to the area.
“The hardest tenant is always the first one,” he said.
The industrial park covers about 800 acres, and Staunton River Plastics will use 15 acres, Rowe said.
In January, construction crews needed several days to pull down the remaining smokestack from the Burlington Industries days. Onlookers, many of whom had worked at the plant for decades, watched as a piece of their past fell. But they were hopeful for a new tenant to bring jobs back.
Local officials were thrilled with the work of the Staunton River RIFA, formed several years ago to improve and market the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park. The town of Altavista also was a part of the authority, but elected to drop out late last year.
“This is the fruits of regionalism,” said Bob Warren, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.
Added Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones: “We know the best way of moving the region forward is by uniting and working together on critical projects.”
Tim Dudley, vice chairman of the Staunton River RIFA and Staunton River representative on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, reflected on the hole the former Burlington Industries textile mills, which employed generations of Hurt residents, left in the community when it shut.
“I am so thrilled today that at that same sight, our locals today will be able to provide for their families,” he said.
Added Hurt Mayor Gary Hodnett: “The hard work has paid off, and you’re about to see new life emerge in our town.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.