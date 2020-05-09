With a slew of restrictions and social distancing guidelines in place, the Danville Farmers' Market opened on Saturday morning.
Only 50 people could enter the Community Market building at a time in accordance with a Danville City Council resolution recommending that businesses only allow five patrons for every 1,000 square feet.
Customers entered through a single door, where they received a number and directions for how to move through the building, which was arranged like a one-way loop with spaced-out booths lining the sides. Vendors who normally have open-air produce could not let customers touch any products.
The first hour of the market — which will continue every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon through October — is reserved for senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems.
