For Dr. Syed Ahmed, easing restrictions on business operations is paramount.
Keeping them closed may prevent the rapid spread of the coronavirus, but at a cost, he said.
"We'll have a healthy nation but a poor economy," Ahmed, a cardiologist who lives in Danville, said on a cool Sunday morning while walking across the trestle to the Riverwalk Trail at the Crossing at the Dan.
Most Dan River Region residents who spoke to the Danville Register & Bee expressed support for the phased reopening of businesses in Danville and across the state.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced guidelines Friday for phase one of the reopening Virginia that could begin at the end of this week.
Some nonessential businesses, which were ordered closed down by the governor at midnight March 24, would start reopening Friday with restrictions.
Included in the guidelines is the reopening of personal grooming retail businesses such as barbershops, salons and tattoo shops by appointment only and at 50% capacity.
Also, nonessential retail stores can open at 50% capacity with social distancing inside, employees wearing masks and increased sanitation.
Paul Pautler, who lives in the Smith Mountain Lake area, said no one knows when the right time is to reopen.
"At some point, you've got to reopen," Pautler said while he and his wife, Beth, walked their dogs on the trestle.
He expressed concerns about people still dying every day from COVID-19. If the number of deaths escalates, that could once again lead to closures, the Pautlers pointed out.
"If things go south, we'll be shutting back up again," Beth said, adding that she thought the shutdowns were a good idea.
However, "If I was a barber or a hair [stylist], I'd sort of like to get my job back," Paul said.
The economy must be brought back on its feet, Ahmed said.
Grocery stores, he added, have done a good job of controlling the number of people entering their businesses.
Ahmed's wife, Charlene Ahmed, also supports the phased reopening of businesses as long as everyone uses sound judgment.
"We do need to keep our distance from each other, not go out and expose ourselves if we feel sick, not sneeze on anybody," said Charlene, a retired nurse. "Wear masks if they still recommend that, to protect ourselves and protect others from us. We don't want to overwhelm our health care system."
Danville resident Lauren Wright said she would feel safe entering a reopened business "as long as there are certain restrictions that are being set up."
Reopening businesses would also provide a sense of normalcy in the face of adversity, Wright added. However, a phased approach is best, she said.
"We can't just all go back into restaurants and think everything's going to be OK," she said.
Under the guidelines laid out by Northam last week, restaurants and breweries are not allowed to reopen their dining or tasting rooms, but they can use their patios at 50% capacity and with 6 feet between parties. However, that is under the condition that the patio is at least 6 feet away from the sidewalk or any public area.
Restaurant employees must wear masks and eateries must use disposable menus.
Another Riverwalk user, Danville resident James Tatum, said reopening Virginia could jeopardize efforts to contain the coronavirus and cause a second wave of cases.
However, he said he is not afraid to enter a business.
"I feel safe going into a retail store," Tatum said. "I wear a mask."
But he doesn't feel safe in groups, he added.
Hunter Cole, of Danville, had just finished walking his three dogs in a small fenced-in park at the Riverwalk Trail when interviewed by the Danville Register & Bee.
Everyone is ready to get out of the house, Cole said along the sidewalk just outside the park.
"People are tired of being cooped up," Cole said while holding his black 11-year-old poodle, Buddy. "I'm just tired of it all."
The coronavirus kills people, but do does the flu, he said.
"What makes it so ... different they have to shut down the country?" he said.
"It's like 1929 all over again," referring to the nation's highest unemployment rate - 14.7% - since the Great Depression.
As for coronavirus deaths compared to flu deaths in the U.S., the coronavirus death toll is close to 80,000 as of Sunday since the first COVID-19 case was reported in January.
From Oct. 1, 2019 to April 4, 2020, there were 24,000 to 62,000 deaths from the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this story.
