Walmart still wants customers, just fewer of them at a time.
The nation’s largest retailer said it will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly about 20% of the average store’s capacity.
To oversee the restriction, workers will mark a queue at a single-entry door, and direct arriving customers there, where they’ll be admitted one by one.
Walmart joins Target and others in trying to limit the number of customers in the store to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
