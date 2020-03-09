A request for a special-use permit to run a business based solely on skilled game machines have been postponed yet again by the Danville Planning Commission while officials wait to see if the state bans them.
The commission voted 5-1 on Monday to postpone the months-old request from Justin Williams for a special-use permit for a gaming facility at the former Something Special Restaurant and Lounge at 401 S. Ridge St.
The afternoon meeting marked the fifth time the planning commission has postponed the item since November. This time, commissioners are waiting to see if Gov. Ralph Northam signs state legislation banning skill-based electronic games that have proved popular among convenience stores across the state.
Community development director Ken Gillie said he expected Northam to sign the bill.
“At this point, it does not look favorable,” Gillie said during the meeting.
Stephanie Mendez, the chief financial officer from Broad Street Holdings LLC, a nonprofit that would own the gaming machine business if it opens, requested the matter be postponed until the governor decides whether he will sign off on the legislation.
Commissioner Steve Petrick voted against postponing the matter because he wants to vote against the request, calling it the wrong idea at the wrong location.
“It was kind of a moot point in light of legislation going on in the General Assembly,” Petrick said.
Commissioner Art Craft was absent from the meeting.
Former business partners Michelle Adkins and Justin Williams initially proposed a 50-game facility at 401 S. Ridge St., where Something Special Restaurant & Lounge was located, but the item was tabled during the commission’s Nov. 12 meeting and the project had to be pared down because of building occupancy and space and parking issues at the property. Williams and Adkins are no longer partners and Williams is pursuing the project with Broad Street Holdings.
As for other skilled-gaming cases that have been remanded back to the commission, “it’s pointless for us to bring those forward again,” Gillie said.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
