The question of whether to recommend approval of a gaming facility at the former Something Special restaurant at 401 S. Ridge St. has been delayed a fourth time.
The Danville Planning Commission voted 5-1 during its meeting Monday afternoon to postpone the matter at the request of Stephanie Mendez, the chief financial officer from Broad Street Holdings LLC, a nonprofit that would own the gaming machine business if it opens.
The commission would likely have postponed the matter anyway because members decided during a work session last week to delay coming up with a definition of "commercial indoor recreation" until the Virginia General Assembly determines the legality of so-called "gray machines," or skill-based electronic games that are a combination of video game and slot machine.
Planning commissioner Steve Petrick opposed postponing a vote on the special-use permit for the gaming facility at South Ridge Street.
"I was all set to vote against it," Petrick told the Danville Register & Bee following the meeting.
He said he doesn't agree with having a facility of that type in that location, especially after community members expressed concerns about it at a past planning commission meeting.
"I don't see anything positive coming out of it," Petrick said.
Commission member Art Craft was absent.
Former business partners Michelle Adkins and Justin Williams initially proposed a 50-game facility at 401 S. Ridge St., where Something Special Restaurant & Lounge was located, but the item was tabled during the commission’s Nov. 12 meeting and the project had to be pared down because of building occupancy and space and parking issues at the property. Williams and Adkins are no longer partners and Williams is pursuing the project with Broad Street Holdings.
Adkins and Williams had agreed with the changes required by planning staff, including reducing the number of machines allowed to 21 after staff inspected the site.
The commission tabled the matter again on Dec. 9 so members could schedule a work session to draw up a clear definition of indoor recreation. A work session could not be scheduled then, however, because two commissioners’ terms were ending at the close of 2019 and officials wanted to wait until two new members were appointed in their places in January.
The item was postponed a third time during the commission's January meeting at the request of Mendez so members could come up with a definition for commercial indoor recreation. As stated earlier in the story, the commission is now waiting to see if state legislators outlaw the machines.
In another matter, the commission voted 6-0 in two separate votes to rezone property from Old Town Residential District to Multi-family Residential District for the applicants to build multi-family homes at Grant Street, Garfield Street, Seeland Road and the future Haraway Lane.
The Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority and Bibleway Church are working together to build 48 apartment units in eight six-unit buildings by next year, said Gary Wasson, the authority's executive director.
"For a number of years, they've [Bibleway] had church members go to them and say they could use affordable housing," Wasson told the Danville Register & Bee after the commission meeting.
The project would include 27 one-bedroom units and 21 two-bedroom units for rent, Wasson said.
Thirty units would be on Seeland Road, 12 on Garfield Street and the remaining six on Grant Street, he said.
Tax credits will be sought for the project.
