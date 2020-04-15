Grape growers can apply for incentives to expand their vineyard acreage under a Virginia Tobacco Commission grant program.
The Vineyard Development and Expansion Program promotes the state's wine economy and agritourism growth with a cost-share award based on the grower's acreage.
Qualified grape growers can receive as much as $3,000 per acre, with reimbursement at 33% of eligible expenditures, according to a news release from the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.
Vineyards up to nine acres can receive a maximum of $15,000, and those with 10 or more acres can get up to $20,000, according to the news release.
Qualified existing growers and new growers developing their first vineyard can seek funding. New growers must establish at least three acres of new vines and existing growers must be willing to plant a minimum of one new acres, according to the news release.
Eligible cost-share items include grapevines, hardware for trellis systems, fencing and irrigation systems.
For more information, including a detailed map of eligible counties and the application, can be found online at http://trrcgrape.com. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31.
For additional questions and information, call program manager Amy Turner at (434) 766-6788, or email her at amy.turner@ialr.org.
The tobacco commission extended the program and the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research will continue to manage the program.
The program was first launched in 2016 to help increase production of wine grapes in Southern and Southwest Virginia.
