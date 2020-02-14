For the second time this week about 3,500 customers in the Westover area of Danville were left in the dark, and the city warns more outages are possible.
Officials with Danville Utilities blame Friday morning's outage on an internal issue with a mobile substation. That mobile unit is operating as a temporary fix following an issue Monday knocking the Westover substation offline.
Workers were able to switch some customers to another substation by Monday evening. But that still left about 1,200 people without power until midday Tuesday when Danville Utilities had the mobile substation up and running.
That mobile unit shut down at about 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the city. Power was restored in about two hours.
Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey reported this mobile unit isn't designed to withstand events such as a vehicle crash or fallen trees. Basically, it's more sensitive and these kinds of issues will trip it off. When something like that occurs, workers have to be dispatched to reactivate the mobile substation. This means Westover Drive residents could see more frequent outages, especially during storms, Grey stated.
The mobile unit is one of two recently purchased for $2.6 million, according to the city.
While not providing a timeline of repairs, Grey noted age of components will be a factor in fixing the damaged Westover unit which has served that area for more than 50 years.
