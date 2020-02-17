Mid-Atlantic Broadband Communities Corp., in partnership with Longwood University, is looking for community input on proposed innovative office space in Southern Virginia.
The study is designed to gauge whether or not there is a need for additional coworking and makerspaces, the spaces’ desired offerings and the amount people would be willing to pay as a member or occasional user of such a space.
Coworking spaces are generally for those seeking office-type space for continuous or occasional use. Coworking spaces can offer a sense of community among solo workers and amenities such as high speed internet, video conferencing capabilities, printing/scanning/copying and meeting space.
Makerspaces can provide access to design software and shared production equipment, such as 3D printers, laser cutters, drill presses, sewing machines, commercial kitchen equipment and food storage.
“The survey results will guide the planning process for designing high-tech, coworking spaces that provide the tools for success for all types of entrepreneurs in Southern Virginia,” said Lauren Mathena, director of economic development and community engagement at Mid-Atlantic Broadband.
This region-wide study of market demand for coworking and makerspaces is being conducted by The Institute for Service Research, a full service market research and economic modeling firm with extensive experience in Southern Virginia. The study is part of a larger innovation and entrepreneurship strategy being developed by MBC and Longwood University supported by funding by GO Virginia Region 3.
Those who take the survey have the option to remain anonymous or to be entered to win a $50 Visa gift card.
The survey is available exclusively online at www.investsova.com/survey.
The region includes three cities, including Danville, and 20 counties including Pittsylvania.
