An ongoing study of Danville city employee salaries could mean an increase in pay ranges for some municipal jobs.
"I do anticipate there will be some positions, if their pay is below the new range, they will be brought up to the minimum," Danville City Manager Ken Larking said.
The Berkley Group, based in Bridgewater, is conducting the study at a cost of $74,510, said Michael Adkins, Danville finance director.
Money for the study — $75,000 — was already in the city's 2019-20 budget, said Danville human resources director Sara Weller.
Weller said that it was time to have an across-the-board system review of the city's pay to make sure Danville offers competitive salaries needed to recruit and retain employees.
The study has included salary comparisons with other localities of similar size and those the city is losing talent to, Weller. Those localities include Lynchburg, Roanoke, Roanoke County, Pittsylvania County, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Bedford County and Greensboro, North Carolina.
"We should see some movement in the salary ranges" for some positions, Weller said Thursday. "It may not be all ranges."
Larking said he does not expect any possible upticks in pay to result in a tax increase.
The city has faced challenges hiring and retaining workers in certain positions, including transit drivers, equipment operators and engineers, Weller said.
Starting pay for an equipment operator in the city is $23,187 per year, or $11.10 per hour. Pay for transit drivers begins at $22,083 annually, or $10.57 an hour.
A project manager in engineering starts out at $46,677 per year.
"We were starting to have a lot of trouble with our recruitment," Weller said. "Our minimums were too low. There are a few areas where we're having a little difficulty."
The city has nearly 1,200 employees — 995 full-time and about 200 part-time.
The best practice is to conduct a system-wide pay study every three to five years, Weller said. Though the city has done smaller, internal salary studies of certain positions fairly frequently, the last comprehensive one performed by an outside firm was in 2012, Weller said.
Roger Wiley, general counsel for the Virginia Municipal League, a nonprofit association of city, town and county governments, said such studies are typical.
"You want to make sure your wages are competitive so you can recruit and retain people," Wiley said.
The city has implemented pay raises the past several years based on job performance, Larking said.
The study should be completed by next month and the results presented to City Council in March or April, said Larking.
The council would have to approve any changes in pay for any hikes to go into effect.
