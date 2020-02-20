Weather Alert

...SNOW EXPECTED TODAY... ..LOW PRESSURE TRACKING FROM THE NORTHERN GULF OF MEXICO TO THE SOUTHEAST COAST WILL BRING SNOW TO NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHERN VIRGINIA TODAY. SNOW AMOUNTS WILL GENERALLY BE LIGHT WITH AREAS SOUTH OF U.S. 58 AND WEST OF INTERSTATE 77 SEEING MAINLY 1- 2 INCHES, WHILE AREAS FURTHER NORTH SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE SNOW AMOUNTS OF LESS THAN 1 INCH. LITTLE IF ANY SNOW EXPECTED TOWARD THE I-64 CORRIDOR. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. * WHERE...PARTS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...UNTREATED ROADS, BRIDGES, AND SIDEWALKS COULD BECOME SLICK AND HAZARDOUS. TRAVEL COULD BE IMPACTED, ESPECIALLY FROM INTO THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING HOURS. THE EVENING COMMUTE WILL BE IMPACTED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES WILL DROP INTO THE TEENS AND 20S CAUSING SNOW, SLUSH, AND WATER TO REFREEZE. THE MOST HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS WILL BE OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&