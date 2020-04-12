With social distancing and stay-at-home measures in place during the coronavirus pandemic, local health providers are turning to electronic highways to care for their patients.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, “telemedicine” is defined as using telecommunications to deliver “medical, diagnostic and treatment-related service usually by doctors.”
“Telehealth,” however, is used to include a wider variety of services beyond the scope of doctors, such as services provided by nurses, pharmacists or social workers.
The terms are often used interchangeably, however.
“Telehealth is a not a new concept in the Danville area,” said Micah Pacifico, a family nurse practitioner and co-owner of GoDocs in Danville. “But the recent move by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the National Institutes of Health that allows the use of telehealth for primary care visits is new to Danville to my knowledge.”
He said that traditionally, telehealth has been used mainly for “inpatient use, skilled nursing care facilities, psychiatry and rural areas,” but the evolution of telehealth regulations during the coronavirus pandemic has led to the approval of multiple additional telehealth platforms.
What is new with telehealth?
Before the pandemic, Sovah Health had begun offering telemedicine through the HealthyHub Virtual Visit as a way to offer care from a board-certified physician on a smartphone, tablet or computer 24 hours a day.
“What is new is the expansion of these services with Sovah Physician Practices,” said Kelly Fitzgerald, spokeswoman for Sovah Health. “Sovah Physician Practices, and other practices in our community, have added telemedicine to its capacity by now offering telehealth services through most of its clinics in the Danville area.”
The growth in telehealth services resulted from the Trump administration’s “unprecedented expansion of telehealth services,” she said.
Dr. Joe Carbone, a managing partner at Southside Urology & Nephrology, concurred that changes in restrictions, especially regarding HIPPA, opened the way for the expansion of telehealth.
Although some providers were using video through electronic medical record portals, Carbone said both providers and patients found the technology to be “very burdensome and hard to overcome ... because it required technology to be HIPPA-compliant.”
“It was also very expensive and hard to use. When Health and Human Services waived the HIPPA restrictions, they unleashed the true potential of video telehealth,” he said. “Many of the video teleconferencing platforms, including Zoom which we use, are nearly HIPPA compliant. But to get it over the restrictions previously imposed by the government would have taken a whole team of programmers and a whole lot of money.”
Why use telehealth?
Carbone pointed out that even though the focus during this time is emergency intervention for acutely ill patients, the “normal, ongoing medical problems” of patients still need to be addressed.
Telehealth can help with those patients and do so in the safety of the patients’ homes.
“The main advantage is that the patient can address their ongoing health issues without worrying about leaving the safety and comfort of their own home, especially if they are self-quarantining or are at high risk like the elderly or immunocompromised,” Carbone said. “Virtual video visits allow us to monitor their conditions, assess their progress and make necessary adjustments to their care and medications without delay.”
Additionally, in looking to the future, he said, virtual visits will help prevent the “inevitable bottleneck in care” if every patient wants to reschedule an office visit after the pandemic is over.
Centra has also increased its use of telehealth since the pandemic changed life around the world.
“Centra has not used telemedicine to any significant extent in the Danville area in the past, but we are now using it routinely,” said Dr. Mark Townsend, executive medical director of Centra. “The majority of clinic visits are currently performed via telemedicine at this point. The most significant advantage is to minimize transmission of disease through contact with other people. Patients are grateful to minimize exposure.”
Fitzgerald said telemedicine works well to resolve a variety of routine medical conditions, such as flu, sore throat, nausea, sinus infections and more.
The specialties within Sovah Physician Practices that provide telehealth services include family and internal medicine, pediatrics, general surgery, medical and radiation oncology, pulmonology, ENT, cardiology and advanced wound care.
“But virtual visits may not be available in all cases and will be evaluated based on a patient’s specific clinical needs,” Fitzgerald said. “We ask that new or existing patients call their health care provider’s office first. Based off each patient’s clinical need, either a telehealth or face-to-face visit will be scheduled.”
Do patients like it?
The goal of Carbone’s practice is to 100 percent conversion to telehealth for all non-urgent visits.
“If we can keep the waiting room empty, we will have achieved our goal,” he said. “[Our] providers are reviewing schedules on a case-by-case basis to decide which patients are appropriate candidates for virtual video visits. Then someone from our practice calls those patients to make sure they have the appropriate technology and are all set up well before their visit date. Patients keep their regularly scheduled date and time.”
Carbone has found that once their patients overcome the fear of using technology, they are fascinated with the novelty of using it.
“I had an 89-year-old patient who never thought she’d see the day that she’d be visiting her doctor using a TV that could fit in her pocket. But ultimately she was very pleased and grateful that she didn’t have to leave the house, and it gave her something to do,” he said.
Carbone said the staff tries to make a virtual visit as familiar as they can for the each patient with a phone call from the front desk secretary at the scheduled time to “sign in.” Next a nurse calls to “room” them and review medical history and medications.
“Then the doctor ‘walks in the exam room’ by establishing a video visit to go over their medical issues and decide on their appropriate medical care. Once it’s all done, they get a call back from the front desk to arrange their follow-up,” explained Carbone.
Although there are occasional glitches, it is getting better every day and most patients are surprised at the efficiency of the process, he said.
“All in all, I have heard nothing but positive reviews from the patients after they’ve overcome their fears of the technology,” he said. “I’m happy I can continue to provide the medical care my patients need despite all the craziness facing our nation today.”
Pacifico agreed that the most obvious advantage of telehealth from a primary care standpoint during the current medical crisis is in the “significant reduction in risk of transmitting COVID-19 to an otherwise healthy patient.”
“Our patients who choose to use telehealth for their routine follow-ups, medication refills, etc. do so safely from the comfort of their home. Telehealth allows the health care provider to review prior labs, reconcile medications, address certain patient concerns/questions, review care plans, and provide patient education,” he said.
They currently are recommending telehealth for all routine follow-ups and medication refills.
“We are requesting that any patients with fever, cough, and other signs/symptoms of illness, however, continue scheduling in-person visits to ensure accurate diagnoses and treatments,” he said.
Carbone said that urgent and emergency care must always be addressed, whatever the situation in the community is, but he believes normal, everyday health issues fit perfectly with video telehealth.
How hard is it to use?
Gail Megginson, office and operations manager at GoDocs, was the first to try out a virtual doctor’s visit at the practice.
“I have commercial insurance, and I wanted to be able to follow this claim to make sure I billed it correctly for maximum reimbursement,” she said. “It was a true office visit for a three-month follow up and medication refills.”
She said the “visit” was as simple to do as making a phone call, noting that everybody who has Facetime capability on their phones can use telemedicine.
“Patients who are familiar with Facetime and today’s technology have no issues with telemedicine and would prefer this method over the risk of coming into contact with COVID-19 or any other unnecessary illness,” she said. “I encourage all of our patients who would cancel an appointment because of the risk of infection to use telemedicine for their follow-up appointments so that they can continue their healthcare regime med refills.”
Sovah Health has found feedback from telehealth patients in Danville to be positive.
“For anyone with a smartphone the telehealth encounter begins when the provider sends a text message to the patient which contains the required web link,” said Fitzgerald. “From that point the encounter is possible after only a few clicks on your smartphone.
She said they are always looking to improve the experience for the patient and welcome feedback on the telehealth visit.
Will insurers pay?
“Insurance companies have been extremely supportive in accommodating telehealth visits,” said Fitzgerald. “For Sovah Physician Practices, charges vary based on your insurance carrier or self-pay status. For those with insurance coverage it’s recommended that you consult with your insurance company for more information.”
Pacifico said that while he could not speak for reimbursements for other specialties of health care, reimbursements for telehealth visits during the pandemic are “reimbursing the same as in-person visits.”
“All of the commercial/government insurance carriers that GoDocs contracts with have thus far been very much in favor of using telehealth during the COVID-19 crisis to further practice social distancing within the healthcare industry,” he said. “Certain carriers have even waived copays for patients using telehealth during the COVID-19 crisis as a further incentive for patients to practice social distancing.”
Carbone concurs.
“Under typical circumstances, the reimbursement is less for telemedicine compared to in-person visits, but during this pandemic, insurers like Medicare, Medicaid and private companies are paying the same to incentivize providers to participate in virtual video visits,” Carbone said. “In addition to incentivizing providers, Medicare, Medicaid and private insurances have agreed to waive all copays for patients who participate in virtual video visits.
“That results in a substantial savings to the patient to see their provider. It’s almost like their medical visit is ‘on sale.’”
Townsend, however, said that the reimbursement is not fully clear for now and depends on the insurance companies.
“There is still a difference between government-insurance and private-insurance companies,” he said.
What is the future?
Carbone said the future of telehealth depends on the government and private insurers.
“I would say that while many medical practices are ready to participate in virtual video visits right now, it takes a patient willing to try something new,” he said. “The only thing the patient needs is a smart phone or home internet service with a laptop computer or desktop computer with a camera.
“Telemedicine is part of the future of healthcare, and there will always be an important role for a physical examination with a visit that occurs in-person.”
Pacifico can also see telehealth retaining its role in the future when things normalize.
“As we are currently seeing, it is a great way to safely continue the management of patient care during times of crisis,” he said. “I also believe that the proper use of telehealth technology could eliminate a significant amount of unnecessary healthcare costs, improve patient compliance and streamline efficiency for all health care providers, patients and family members.”
