Sovah Health loosens visitor restrictions at Danville campus
On Monday, Sovah Health announced it was loosening its no-visitor policy at the Danville campus.

The change was effective immediately. 

However, with a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the Martinsville area, that campus will remain under a zero-visitor protocol, according to a news release.

In Danville, some patients are now limited to one "well visitor" per day for the telemetry, medical/surgical and one-day surgery areas. In addition, one support person is permitted for obstetric patients and one parent or guardian is allowed pediatric patients. All visitors must be at least 18 years old and will be screened when they enter the hospital. Also, visitors are required to bring and wear a mask.

Visitors are still not allowed for patients in high-risk areas including intensive care, emergency and behavioral health. Also, visitors aren't permitted for patients who are either under observation or test positive for COVID-19.

The hospital made the decision "as current projections continue to indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the Dan River Region."

Following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Sovah Health screens anyone who enters the facility for symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

