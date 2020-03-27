The executive committee of the Southern Virginia GO Region 3 — a state economic development initiative — will meet Wednesday but follow social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The group will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at American National Bank on Main Street in Danville, according to a news release. The meeting is open to the public under conditions of the governor's executive orders that bans gatherings of more than 10 people.
The committee is expected to discuss personnel matters and could go into closed session. The agenda will be available online and at the meeting.
The public may provide written comments by emailing gosouthernva@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Those comments will be read during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Also, the public may participate online at www.gotomeet.me/LizPovar/go-virginia-region-3-executive-committee-meeting and by calling (224) 501-3412. The access code is 883-845-365
Region 3 of the GO Virginia program includes Danville and Pittsylvania County.
