Solar projects in county to begin construction soon
Construction on two five-megawatt solar projects will begin in Pittsylvania County before the end of the year, with the projects to be up and running by summer 2020, the city of Danville announced Tuesday morning.
The Irish Road Solar and Whitmell Solar projects span 100 acres along State Road 703/Irish Road and will generate an estimated 23,668,000 kilowatt-hours annually, according to the news release. That is enough to supply 2.5% of the city’s power needs or up to 59,000 homes with electricity over the life of the project.
The two projects are a collaboration between TurningPoint Energy and Navisun. It will support 125 jobs including consultants, engineers, construction and related workers.
Energy produced by the two projects will be sold under power purchase agreements to Danville Utilities, which serves more 42,000 customers.
— John R. Crane
New gym to open in Nor-Dan Shopping Center early next year
Steve Ayers plans to open a 24-hour gym next to Walmart Neighborhood Market at Nor-Dan Shopping Center.
Called Workout Anytime, the business should open early next year, Ayers said Monday. Ayers and his wife, Stacy Ayers, are the owners and franchisees.
The facility will be 9,000 square feet and will include cardio and strength-training equipment. Workout Anytime will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will have about 10 employees, Steve Ayers said.
Workout Anytime has 185 locations across the United States.
— John R. Crane
Pittsylvania County
Bridge to be renamed after former mayor of Chatham
CHATHAM — The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday night to rename a bridge in Chatham the “Roy P. Byrd Jr., Memorial Bridge” after the former mayor of Chatham who died in September.
Health problems led to Byrd’s death just a year after his retirement from his post of mayor, which he began in 2013. He also spent time on the board of supervisors, various county and town boards, and the Pittsylvania County Industrial Development Authority.
Current mayor Will Pace said Byrd was a titan, mentor and friend.
The bridge is along U.S. 29 a few miles north of the town of Chatham.
— Caleb Ayers
City to receive money for laser scanning technology
Danville will receive $34,281 in federal money for forensic 3D laser-scanning technology for the city’s police department.
“This tool allows us to capture a crime scene with exact measurements and images for forensic analysis to provide prosecutors, judges and juries the ability to virtually place themselves at the crime scene in order to assess and more fully understand what occurred,” Danville Police Chief Scott Booth wrote in a letter to Danville City Council.
Council members voted 7-0 during its meeting Tuesday night to amend the city’s budget in order to accept the money from the U.S. Department of Justice 2019 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.
— John R. Crane
Radford University
Freshman’s death in jail caused by drug, asthma, official says
The September death of a Radford University student in the New River Valley Regional Jail was accidental and was caused by a combination of an opioid overdose and asthma, according to a state medical examiner’s office review.
Aris Eduardo Lobo-Perez, 18, of Culpeper died on Sept. 12, less than eight hours after being arrested on campus for public intoxication. As is usual when there are questions about a death, his body was taken to the state medical examiner, which performed an autopsy and asked for toxicology tests that it said could take three months.
On Tuesday, a staffer at the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke relayed the medical examiner’s office’s conclusion, saying the freshman sports medicine major died from Buprenorphine toxicity and acute and chronic asthma. Buprenorphine is an opioid used to treat chronic pain and also opiate addiction.
Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate Lobo-Perez’s death, spokeswoman Corinne Geller wrote in an email Tuesday. When complete, the investigation’s findings will be turned over to the commonwealth’s attorney for review, Geller wrote.
Lobo-Perez was arrested shortly before midnight on Sept. 11 on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and underage possession or purchase of alcohol. He was taken to the jail, where at 7:20 a.m., he declined breakfast, according to a state police statement issued in September.
— The Roanoke Times
