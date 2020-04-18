Sheetz announced Friday it was expanding a free daily meal program for children during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dubbed the Kidz Meal Bagz program, it's now available at all Sheetz locations in Virginia, according to a company news release.
The meal — available all day — includes a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.
“Our mission with the Kidz Meal Bagz program is to help as many people as possible and those who are most in need,” Travis Sheetz, president and COO of Sheetz, wrote in a news release. “We are working hard to anticipate the need for this program, as meals are available while supplies last on a daily basis."
The program was originally launched for a select number of stores but now is available at all Virginia locations.
Anyone interested in the program may ask an employee at the register, the release stated. An adult does not need to be present and the food items will be available each day while supplies last.
The program, which started Thursday, will run for two weeks. After that, the company will look at the community need to see if it should be extended.
